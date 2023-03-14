TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 13, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-150130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-150130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-150130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ063-069-070-150130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ059-060-067-068-150130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ270-150130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

131 AM MDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 25 to 45 mph, increasing to 35 to 55 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Strong winds with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Strong

winds and much colder with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ271-150130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023 /131 AM MDT Tue Mar 14 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Strong winds and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ272-150130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ273-150130-

Eastern Culberson County-

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ274-150130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ075-150130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ082-150130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and

much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ278-150130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ277-150130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ276-150130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy,

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ275-150130-

Chinati Mountains-

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Very windy

and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ279-150130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ282-150130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ280-150130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ281-150130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

231 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

