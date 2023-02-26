TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

TXZ061-062-261730-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog this morning. Blowing dust this

afternoon. Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Strong winds with

lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to

65 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ082-261730-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy and not

as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45

mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy and

cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ282-261730-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

and much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Breezy with

lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Strong winds and cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ047-048-051-052-261730-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, and Big Spring

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog this morning. Areas of blowing

dust this afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy and not

as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Strong winds with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ053-261730-

Mitchell-

Including the city of Colorado City

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning, then areas of blowing

dust this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy

and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20

mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ075-261730-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning, then areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Strong

winds and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to southwest

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening,

then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds

and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ068-261730-

Crane-

Including the city of Crane

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning.

Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ063-069-070-261730-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy and

colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ281-261730-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Blowing dust

this afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing

to southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then blowing dust in the

afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ059-067-261730-

Loving-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone and Monahans

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds and not

as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southwest 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to

75 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Strong

winds with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20

to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ060-261730-

Winkler-

Including the city of Kermit

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning.

Blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds and not as cool with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to

75 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Strong winds and

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ274-261730-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds and

not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 35 to 55 mph with

gusts up to 75 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening,

then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds with lows

around 40. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Sunny, breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ279-261730-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning, then areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Strong

winds and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening,

then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds with lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to

65 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Strong winds and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ273-261730-

Eastern Culberson County-

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

and blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon.

Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing

to 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 95 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust. Strong winds with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 45 to 65 mph. Gusts up to 110 mph,

decreasing to 100 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with

lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Areas of

blowing dust in the morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon.

Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ276-261730-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon.

Strong winds with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to

50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening,

then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Blowing dust in the

afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with highs around 60.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Strong winds and colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ278-261730-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then blowing

dust this afternoon. Strong winds and not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, increasing to 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then patchy

blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph, diminishing

to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and cooler with

highs around 70. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10

mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Blowing

dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Strong winds and colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-261730-

Chinati Mountains-

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon.

Strong winds with highs around 80. South winds 30 to 40 mph,

becoming southwest and increasing to 40 to 60 mph with gusts up

to 70 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening,

then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ272-261730-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this morning, then blowing

dust this afternoon. Strong winds with highs around 80. South

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest

and increasing to 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then patchy

blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and much cooler with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to

80 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy, cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Areas of

blowing dust. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ280-261730-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then blowing

dust this afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong

winds with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-261730-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon.

Strong winds with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming southwest and increasing

to 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then patchy

blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 35 to 55 mph. Gusts up to 85 mph,

decreasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ271-261730-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

400 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023 /300 AM MST Sun Feb 26 2023/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CST /7 AM MST/ THIS

MORNING TO 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon.

Hurricane force winds with highs around 70. Southwest winds 40 to

50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west and increasing to

60 to 80 mph with gusts up to 100 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust. Hurricane force winds and

much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 60 to 80 mph

with gusts up to 115 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Strong winds and cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to

70 mph, decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Very windy with lows around 40. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 35 to

50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ270-261730-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

300 AM MST Sun Feb 26 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon.

Hurricane force winds with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 40 to

60 mph, becoming west and increasing to 60 to 80 mph with gusts

up to 95 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust. Hurricane force winds and

much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 55 to 75 mph.

Gusts up to 100 mph, decreasing to 90 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs

around 50. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cold with lows

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

