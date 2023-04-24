TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 250 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather