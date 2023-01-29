TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 111 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 ...AREAS OF SEA FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... Areas of fog are developing offshore early this morning. The risk of fog, some locally dense, will continue to increase in the next hours across the nearshore waters. The visibility could drop low enough to warrant a marine dense fog advisory. At a minimum, areas of fog will likely result in periods of reduced visibility down to 1-3 NM. Visibility under 1 NM will be possible. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather