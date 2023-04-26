TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

_____

695 FPUS54 KLUB 260735

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

TXZ035-262000-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-262000-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-262000-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-262000-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Very windy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph,

increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ023-262000-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ024-262000-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ025-262000-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-262000-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-262000-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ029-262000-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ030-262000-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ031-262000-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-262000-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ033-262000-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-262000-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-262000-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-262000-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-262000-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-262000-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-262000-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-262000-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-262000-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-262000-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-262000-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

235 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather