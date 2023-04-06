TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

832 FPUS54 KLUB 060758

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

TXZ035-061515-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-061515-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ021-061515-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-061515-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ023-061515-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ024-061515-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-061515-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ027-061515-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-061515-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ029-061515-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ030-061515-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ031-061515-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-061515-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-061515-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-061515-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-061515-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-061515-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-061515-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-061515-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-061515-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-061515-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ042-061515-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-061515-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-061515-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

258 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

