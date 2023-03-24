TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

_____

773 FPUS54 KLUB 240800

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

TXZ035-241515-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ026-241515-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ021-241515-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ022-241515-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ023-241515-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. West winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ024-241515-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-241515-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-241515-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ028-241515-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ029-241515-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ030-241515-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ031-241515-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-241515-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ033-241515-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ034-241515-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ036-241515-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ037-241515-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ038-241515-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ039-241515-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ040-241515-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ041-241515-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ042-241515-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ043-241515-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ044-241515-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather