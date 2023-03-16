TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

_____

522 FPUS54 KLUB 160826

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

TXZ035-161615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs

around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ026-161615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ021-161615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust this

afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. West winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming north 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ022-161615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s

this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ023-161615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with

highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ024-161615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ025-161615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around

30. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-161615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust this

afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ028-161615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-161615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ030-161615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ031-161615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust

this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around

30. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ032-161615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy blowing

dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s.

$$

TXZ033-161615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest

25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-161615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ036-161615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ037-161615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 25 to

30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around

30. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ038-161615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ039-161615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-161615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west around 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ041-161615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

west around 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ042-161615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

west around 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around

30. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ043-161615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ044-161615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

326 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather