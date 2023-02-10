TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ 955 FPUS54 KLUB 100812 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 TXZ035-100915- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Breezy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ026-100915- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ021-100915- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Windy, colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. $$ TXZ022-100915- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Windy, colder with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ023-100915- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Blustery, colder with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ024-100915- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ025-100915- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ027-100915- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Windy, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ028-100915- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ029-100915- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Blustery, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ030-100915- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ031-100915- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Windy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ032-100915- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ033-100915- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy, colder with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ034-100915- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ036-100915- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ037-100915- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Breezy, colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ038-100915- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ039-100915- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ040-100915- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ041-100915- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ042-100915- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ043-100915- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. $$ TXZ044-100915- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 212 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. $$