TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

327 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

327 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

327 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

327 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

327 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

327 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

327 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

327 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

327 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

327 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

327 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

