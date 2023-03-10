TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023 _____ 882 FPUS54 KLCH 100944 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 TXZ180-101045- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ201-101045- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ515-101045- Upper Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont and China 344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ615-101045- Lower Jefferson- Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur, Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass 344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ516-101045- Northern Orange- Including the city of Mauriceville 344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ616-101045- Southern Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor 344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ259-101045- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ260-101045- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ261-101045- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ262-101045- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$