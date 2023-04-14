TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 13, 2023 _____ 803 FPUS54 KHGX 140912 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 TXZ211-141700- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ237-141700- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ196-141700- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ195-141700- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ214-141700- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ210-141700- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ227-141700- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ238-141700- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ198-141700- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ213-141700- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ163-141700- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ235-141700- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ200-141700- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ176-141700- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ236-141700- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ199-141700- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ179-141700- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ178-141700- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ164-141700- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ177-141700- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ212-141700- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ197-141700- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ226-141700- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ300-141700- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ313-141700- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ338-141700- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ337-141700- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ336-141700- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ335-141700- Coastal Jackson- 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ436-141700- Matagorda Islands- 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ437-141700- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ438-141700- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ439-141700- Bolivar Peninsula- 412 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$