Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

TXZ211-092100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ237-092100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ196-092100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ195-092100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ214-092100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ210-092100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ227-092100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ238-092100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ198-092100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ213-092100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ163-092100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ235-092100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ200-092100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ176-092100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ236-092100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ199-092100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ179-092100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ178-092100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ164-092100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ177-092100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ212-092100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ197-092100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ226-092100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ300-092100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ313-092100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ338-092100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ337-092100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ336-092100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ335-092100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ436-092100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ437-092100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ438-092100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ439-092100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

327 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

