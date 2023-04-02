TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023 _____ 590 FPUS54 KFWD 020826 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 TXZ119-022115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ118-022115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ159-022115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ158-022115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ104-022115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ103-022115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ093-022115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ092-022115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ091-022115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ102-022115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ101-022115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ100-022115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ115-022115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ116-022115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ117-022115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ131-022115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ132-022115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ130-022115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ129-022115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ141-022115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ142-022115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ156-022115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ157-022115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ143-022115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ144-022115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ133-022115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ134-022115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ145-022115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ146-022115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ161-022115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ160-022115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ174-022115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ175-022115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ162-022115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ147-022115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ148-022115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ135-022115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-022115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ121-022115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-022115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-022115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-022115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-022115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ106-022115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-022115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ094-022115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. 