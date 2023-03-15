TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 _____ 175 FPUS54 KFWD 150900 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 TXZ119-152130- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ118-152130- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ159-152130- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ158-152130- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ104-152130- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ103-152130- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ093-152130- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ092-152130- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ091-152130- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ102-152130- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ101-152130- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ100-152130- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ115-152130- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ116-152130- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ117-152130- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ131-152130- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ132-152130- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ130-152130- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ129-152130- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ141-152130- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ142-152130- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ156-152130- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ157-152130- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ143-152130- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ144-152130- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ133-152130- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ134-152130- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ145-152130- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ146-152130- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ161-152130- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ160-152130- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ174-152130- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ175-152130- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ162-152130- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ147-152130- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ148-152130- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ135-152130- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ122-152130- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ121-152130- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ120-152130- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ105-152130- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ123-152130- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ107-152130- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ106-152130- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ095-152130- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ094-152130- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 400 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather