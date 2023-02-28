TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023 _____ 019 FPUS54 KFWD 280840 AAE ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 TXZ119-281015- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ118-281015- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ159-281015- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ158-281015- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ104-281015- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ103-281015- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ093-281015- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ092-281015- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ091-281015- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ102-281015- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ101-281015- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ100-281015- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ115-281015- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ116-281015- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ117-281015- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ131-281015- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ132-281015- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ130-281015- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ129-281015- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ141-281015- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ142-281015- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ156-281015- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy and much cooler with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ157-281015- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ143-281015- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ144-281015- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ133-281015- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ134-281015- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ145-281015- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ146-281015- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ161-281015- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ160-281015- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ174-281015- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ175-281015- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ162-281015- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ147-281015- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ148-281015- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ135-281015- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ122-281015- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ121-281015- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ120-281015- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ105-281015- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ123-281015- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ107-281015- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ106-281015- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ095-281015- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ094-281015- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 240 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather