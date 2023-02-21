TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 20, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

TXZ119-212215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and more humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs around 70.

TXZ118-212215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy and more humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 70.

TXZ159-212215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ158-212215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ104-212215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy and more humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ103-212215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy and more humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ093-212215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and more humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ092-212215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ091-212215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ102-212215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ101-212215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts

up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ100-212215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts

up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ115-212215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

TXZ116-212215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

TXZ117-212215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and more humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ131-212215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy and more humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ132-212215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ130-212215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

TXZ129-212215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ141-212215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ142-212215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ156-212215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ157-212215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ143-212215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ144-212215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, becoming 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ133-212215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy and more humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible,

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ134-212215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ145-212215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, becoming 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ146-212215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ161-212215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ160-212215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ174-212215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ175-212215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ162-212215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ147-212215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ148-212215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ135-212215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ122-212215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph

are possible, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ121-212215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around

80. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ120-212215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 70.

TXZ105-212215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ123-212215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ107-212215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ106-212215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ095-212215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ094-212215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

314 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and more humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

