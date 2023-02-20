TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 19, 2023 _____ 545 FPUS54 KFWD 200908 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 TXZ119-202215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ118-202215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and more humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ159-202215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ158-202215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ104-202215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and more humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ103-202215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and more humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ093-202215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ092-202215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ091-202215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ102-202215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ101-202215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ100-202215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ115-202215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ116-202215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ117-202215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ131-202215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and more humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ132-202215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and more humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ130-202215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and more humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ129-202215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ141-202215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ142-202215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ156-202215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ157-202215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ143-202215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ144-202215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ133-202215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ134-202215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ145-202215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ146-202215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ161-202215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ160-202215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ174-202215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ175-202215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ162-202215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Very windy with highs around 80. South winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-202215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ148-202215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ135-202215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ122-202215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ121-202215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-202215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-202215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-202215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-202215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ106-202215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ095-202215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ094-202215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 308 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather