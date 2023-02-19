TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023 _____ 795 FPUS54 KFWD 190902 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 TXZ119-192245- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ118-192245- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ159-192245- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ158-192245- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ104-192245- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ103-192245- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ093-192245- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ092-192245- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs around 70. $$ TXZ091-192245- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ102-192245- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ101-192245- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ100-192245- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ115-192245- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ116-192245- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ117-192245- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ131-192245- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ132-192245- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ130-192245- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ129-192245- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ141-192245- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ142-192245- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ156-192245- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ157-192245- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ143-192245- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ144-192245- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ133-192245- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ134-192245- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ145-192245- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ146-192245- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ161-192245- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ160-192245- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ174-192245- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ175-192245- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ162-192245- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ147-192245- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ148-192245- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ135-192245- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ122-192245- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ121-192245- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ120-192245- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ105-192245- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ123-192245- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ107-192245- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ106-192245- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ095-192245- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ094-192245- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather