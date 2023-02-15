TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

TXZ119-152300-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ118-152300-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Colder with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ159-152300-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ158-152300-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ104-152300-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ103-152300-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy, colder with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ093-152300-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ092-152300-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy, colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ091-152300-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ102-152300-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy, colder with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ101-152300-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy, colder with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ100-152300-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy, colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ115-152300-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 18 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ116-152300-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ117-152300-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy, colder with lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ131-152300-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy, colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ132-152300-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ130-152300-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ129-152300-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 18 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ141-152300-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ142-152300-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ156-152300-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ157-152300-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

TXZ143-152300-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ144-152300-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ133-152300-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ134-152300-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ145-152300-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ146-152300-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ161-152300-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ160-152300-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ174-152300-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

TXZ175-152300-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ162-152300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ147-152300-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ148-152300-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ135-152300-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ122-152300-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ121-152300-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ120-152300-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ105-152300-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ123-152300-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ107-152300-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ106-152300-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ095-152300-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ094-152300-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

302 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather