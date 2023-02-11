TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023 _____ 801 FPUS54 KFWD 110932 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 TXZ119-112230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ118-112230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ159-112230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ158-112230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ104-112230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ103-112230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ093-112230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ092-112230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ091-112230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ102-112230- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ101-112230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ100-112230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ115-112230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ116-112230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ117-112230- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ131-112230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ132-112230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ130-112230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ129-112230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ141-112230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ142-112230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ156-112230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ157-112230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ143-112230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ144-112230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ133-112230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ134-112230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ145-112230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ146-112230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ161-112230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ160-112230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ174-112230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ175-112230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ162-112230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ147-112230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ148-112230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ135-112230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ122-112230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ121-112230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ120-112230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ105-112230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ123-112230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ107-112230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ106-112230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ095-112230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ094-112230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 332 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather