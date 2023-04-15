TX Forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and delightful;77;52;SSE;6;30%;1%;10 Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;76;51;SSE;6;28%;1%;10 Alice;Breezy and cooler;85;54;ESE;16;32%;2%;11 Alpine;Mostly sunny;75;52;SE;11;26%;3%;11 Amarillo;Sunny and nice;72;48;S;10;32%;4%;9 Angleton;Sunny, not as warm;79;49;NNE;10;42%;0%;10 Arlington;Sunny and nice;76;52;SE;8;32%;0%;9 Austin;Not as warm;79;52;SE;9;32%;2%;10 Austin Bergstrom;Not as warm;78;47;ESE;13;36%;2%;10 Bay;Not as warm;80;50;NNE;12;41%;0%;10 Beaumont;Sunny and less humid;78;46;N;12;42%;1%;10 Beeville;Not as warm;81;53;NE;13;31%;2%;10 Borger;Sunny and warmer;74;51;S;8;27%;2%;9 Bowie;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;SSE;8;35%;0%;9 Breckenridge;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;SSE;4;34%;1%;10 Brenham;Sunny, not as warm;75;48;NE;10;44%;1%;10 Bridgeport;Sunny and nice;73;45;SSE;6;37%;0%;9 Brownsville;Breezy and cooler;82;59;ENE;17;57%;6%;7 Brownwood;Sunny and beautiful;78;46;SE;7;30%;2%;10 Burnet;Sunny, not as warm;76;52;SE;9;32%;2%;10 Canadian;Sunny and warmer;73;44;SSE;9;31%;2%;9 Castroville;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;53;ESE;12;28%;3%;10 Childress;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;SSE;8;28%;1%;9 Cleburne;Sunny, not as warm;75;48;SE;8;35%;0%;10 College Station;Sunny, not as warm;76;50;ENE;12;40%;1%;10 Comanche;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;SE;6;32%;2%;10 Conroe;Sunny, not as warm;75;47;NNE;10;43%;1%;10 Corpus Christi;Not as warm;82;58;E;17;37%;2%;11 Corsicana;Sunny, not as warm;75;50;SE;8;37%;0%;10 Cotulla;Cooler but pleasant;85;57;E;12;29%;5%;10 Dalhart;Sunny and warmer;71;41;S;11;31%;3%;9 Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;76;53;SE;9;33%;0%;9 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and nice;75;52;SSE;8;33%;0%;9 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;SE;10;32%;0%;9 Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;SSE;7;33%;0%;9 Del Rio;Not as hot;87;61;SE;8;26%;5%;10 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;85;58;SE;8;27%;5%;10 Denton;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;S;9;37%;0%;9 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;82;57;SE;13;27%;7%;10 Dumas;Sunny and warmer;70;45;S;10;31%;3%;9 Edinburg;Windy and cooler;82;59;E;16;51%;5%;11 El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;E;10;13%;0%;10 Ellington;Breezy, not as warm;78;53;NNE;15;39%;1%;10 Falfurrias;Cooler;84;56;SE;13;33%;2%;11 Fort Hood;Sunny and cooler;75;49;SE;8;34%;1%;10 Fort Worth;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;SE;7;33%;0%;9 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and beautiful;74;51;SE;8;35%;0%;9 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and beautiful;76;53;SE;7;34%;0%;9 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;SE;7;36%;0%;9 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;47;SE;9;32%;3%;10 Gainesville;Sunny and nice;73;47;SSW;9;36%;1%;9 Galveston;Sunny and windy;77;63;NNE;17;42%;1%;10 Gatesville;Sunny, not as warm;76;48;SE;7;33%;1%;10 Georgetown;Not as warm;77;49;SE;10;34%;1%;10 Giddings;Sunny, not as warm;75;48;ENE;9;38%;0%;10 Gilmer;Sunny, not as warm;72;45;SW;8;40%;0%;9 Graham;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;SE;6;34%;1%;9 Granbury;Sunny and delightful;75;48;SE;7;35%;0%;10 Grand Prairie;Sunny, not as warm;76;52;SE;9;32%;0%;9 Greenville;Sunny, not as warm;73;44;S;9;40%;0%;9 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;70;54;E;23;25%;0%;10 Hamilton;Sunny, not as warm;76;49;SE;7;31%;2%;10 Harlingen;Breezy and cooler;81;57;ENE;18;56%;4%;11 Hearne;Sunny, not as warm;75;48;ESE;9;41%;2%;10 Hebbronville;Cooler;83;55;ESE;13;35%;5%;11 Henderson;Sunny, not as warm;73;44;NNE;8;36%;0%;10 Hereford;Sunny and nice;73;45;S;10;33%;4%;9 Hillsboro;Sunny, not as warm;75;48;ESE;8;39%;0%;10 Hondo;Cooler but pleasant;82;52;ESE;12;29%;4%;10 Houston;Not as warm;78;53;NNE;13;40%;1%;10 Houston (Hobby Airport);Windy, not as warm;79;54;NNE;16;37%;1%;10 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Not as warm;79;55;NNE;14;36%;0%;10 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Breezy, not as warm;79;49;NNE;15;38%;0%;10 Houston Clover;Breezy, not as warm;79;53;NNE;15;38%;1%;10 Houston Hooks;Not as warm;77;48;NNE;12;41%;2%;10 Houston Hull;Breezy, not as warm;80;50;NNE;14;39%;0%;10 Houston Intercontinental;Breezy, not as warm;78;50;NNE;15;40%;1%;10 Huntsville;Sunny, not as warm;74;50;NE;8;42%;1%;10 Ingleside;Not as warm;81;62;ENE;16;36%;2%;11 Jacksonville;Sunny, not as warm;72;50;ENE;7;41%;0%;10 Jasper;Sunny, not as warm;74;44;N;11;43%;1%;10 Junction;Sunny, not as warm;81;52;SE;10;27%;3%;10 Kellyusa Airport;Cooler;80;51;ESE;13;30%;4%;10 Kerrville;Not as warm;79;49;SE;10;31%;3%;10 Killeen;Sunny and cooler;75;49;SE;8;34%;1%;10 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny, not as warm;76;50;SE;8;34%;1%;10 Kingsville Nas;Windy and cooler;83;57;ESE;16;34%;2%;11 La Grange;Sunny, not as warm;77;49;NE;9;38%;0%;10 Lago Vista;Not as warm;77;51;ESE;8;33%;2%;10 Lancaster;Sunny, not as warm;74;49;SSE;8;37%;0%;9 Laredo;Plenty of sunshine;84;60;SE;12;33%;6%;11 Llano;Sunny, not as warm;78;49;SE;8;28%;3%;10 Longview;Sunny, not as warm;73;44;NW;9;39%;0%;9 Lubbock;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;SSE;9;26%;4%;10 Lufkin;Sunny, not as warm;74;46;N;9;42%;1%;10 Mcallen;Cooler;83;60;E;16;50%;7%;11 Mcgregor;Sunny, not as warm;76;46;SE;8;36%;1%;10 Mckinney;Sunny, not as warm;73;47;S;9;38%;0%;9 Mesquite;Sunny, not as warm;74;49;SE;9;35%;0%;9 Midland;Sunny and nice;78;55;SSE;11;24%;7%;10 Midland Airpark;Sunny and nice;78;55;SSE;11;24%;7%;10 Midlothian;Sunny and beautiful;74;48;SE;8;38%;0%;9 Mineola;Sunny, not as warm;73;44;ESE;8;41%;0%;9 Mineral Wells;Sunny and nice;75;46;SE;7;32%;0%;9 Mount Pleasant;Breezy, not as warm;71;44;SW;13;41%;0%;9 Nacogdoches;Sunny, not as warm;72;43;N;10;43%;0%;10 New Braunfels;Cooler;80;50;E;13;32%;2%;10 Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;78;56;SSE;12;24%;27%;10 Orange;Sunny and less humid;78;46;N;10;43%;1%;10 Palacios;Sunny and breezy;79;55;NNE;17;39%;1%;10 Palestine;Sunny, not as warm;74;48;E;9;42%;0%;10 Pampa;Sunny and warmer;72;47;S;10;33%;2%;9 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny and warmer;73;45;SSE;9;28%;2%;9 Paris;Breezy, not as warm;71;48;SSW;13;37%;0%;9 Pecos;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;SE;11;25%;7%;10 Perryton;Sunny and warmer;68;42;SE;10;34%;2%;9 Plainview;Sunny and pleasant;71;45;S;8;31%;4%;10 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;50;E;11;32%;3%;10 Port Aransas;Sunny and breezy;77;67;ENE;18;45%;2%;11 Port Isabel;Windy, not as warm;78;66;ENE;20;67%;5%;11 Port Lavaca;Breezy, not as warm;80;57;NNE;16;40%;1%;10 Randolph AFB;Cooler;79;50;E;13;31%;3%;10 Robstown;Mostly sunny, cooler;83;58;E;15;34%;2%;11 Rockport;Breezy in the a.m.;80;64;ENE;16;39%;2%;10 Rocksprings;Breezy in the a.m.;81;54;SSE;12;26%;3%;10 San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;80;53;SE;9;28%;3%;10 San Antonio;Cooler;81;53;ESE;12;29%;3%;10 San Antonio Stinson;Cooler;81;53;ESE;13;30%;4%;10 San Marcos;Cooler;79;50;E;14;33%;2%;10 Seminole;Sunny and beautiful;75;48;SSE;9;28%;5%;10 Sherman-Denison;Sunny and nice;73;49;SSW;9;37%;1%;9 Snyder;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;SSE;8;26%;3%;10 Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;81;55;SSE;12;25%;3%;10 Stephenville;Sunny and nice;75;47;SE;7;31%;1%;10 Sulphur Springs;Sunny, not as warm;73;49;SSW;11;39%;0%;9 Sweetwater;Plenty of sun;78;53;SSE;7;27%;3%;10 Temple;Sunny, not as warm;75;48;SE;8;38%;1%;10 Terrell;Sunny, not as warm;73;46;ESE;9;40%;0%;9 Tyler;Sunny, not as warm;73;48;ENE;9;39%;0%;9 Uvalde;Not as hot;83;55;ESE;10;27%;5%;10 Vernon;Sunny and nice;75;48;SSE;8;33%;1%;9 Weslaco;Breezy and cooler;82;59;ENE;17;53%;5%;11 Wharton;Breezy, not as warm;78;49;NNE;14;44%;1%;10 Wichita Falls;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;SSE;8;32%;1%;9 Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;79;56;SE;13;23%;7%;10 Zapata;Partly sunny, cooler;85;59;ESE;10;36%;7%;11