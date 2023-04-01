TX Forecast for Monday, April 3, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy;85;58;SSW;19;47%;26%;7

Abilene Dyess;Breezy;85;54;SW;20;40%;26%;7

Alice;Breezy and very warm;93;69;SSE;15;62%;10%;6

Alpine;Partly sunny, windy;81;53;WSW;16;23%;0%;9

Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;81;48;WSW;16;21%;4%;8

Angleton;Breezy in the p.m.;81;73;S;12;78%;29%;3

Arlington;A shower and t-storm;74;64;S;13;72%;96%;3

Austin;A stray thunderstorm;85;68;S;8;67%;42%;3

Austin Bergstrom;A stray thunderstorm;86;68;S;11;70%;42%;4

Bay;Breezy;83;71;SSE;13;79%;44%;3

Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;81;72;S;12;68%;73%;2

Beeville;Breezy;88;69;SSE;14;66%;9%;6

Borger;Warmer;85;50;WSW;15;19%;4%;8

Bowie;A shower and t-storm;77;58;S;11;65%;88%;3

Breckenridge;A t-storm in spots;80;57;SSW;14;59%;49%;7

Brenham;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;S;10;72%;73%;2

Bridgeport;A shower and t-storm;78;50;SSW;10;71%;99%;4

Brownsville;Increasingly windy;88;74;SSE;19;68%;6%;6

Brownwood;A t-storm around;84;54;SW;15;57%;41%;6

Burnet;A t-storm in spots;83;66;SSE;10;66%;41%;3

Canadian;Warmer;85;45;SW;14;27%;4%;7

Castroville;Clouds and sun, warm;90;68;SE;11;68%;27%;5

Childress;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;50;WSW;11;36%;10%;8

Cleburne;A shower and t-storm;76;61;S;14;68%;90%;3

College Station;A shower and t-storm;84;70;S;13;66%;79%;2

Comanche;A t-storm in spots;82;60;SSW;15;62%;41%;5

Conroe;A shower and t-storm;80;70;S;10;69%;79%;2

Corpus Christi;Breezy;87;72;SSE;19;69%;8%;6

Corsicana;Thunderstorms;78;67;S;13;62%;96%;3

Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SE;10;58%;27%;9

Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;82;41;W;15;17%;3%;8

Dallas Love;A shower and t-storm;75;65;S;12;64%;89%;3

Dallas Redbird;A shower and t-storm;74;64;S;12;68%;95%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;A shower and t-storm;76;63;S;15;61%;89%;3

Decatur;A shower and t-storm;76;56;S;11;67%;88%;3

Del Rio;Cloudy and very warm;92;68;SE;10;60%;6%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Low clouds and warm;89;67;SE;11;67%;7%;4

Denton;A shower and t-storm;73;58;S;13;64%;96%;3

Dryden;Very warm;93;57;W;11;38%;4%;8

Dumas;Sunny and breezy;80;44;WSW;17;19%;3%;8

Edinburg;Windy with some sun;89;73;SSE;16;67%;7%;10

El Paso;Sunny and breezy;83;50;W;15;11%;0%;9

Ellington;A p.m. t-storm;81;73;S;14;77%;73%;2

Falfurrias;Breezy and very warm;94;71;SSE;13;62%;7%;9

Fort Hood;A t-storm around;83;66;S;11;61%;42%;2

Fort Worth;A shower and t-storm;76;61;S;13;71%;99%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;A shower and t-storm;76;59;S;15;67%;97%;3

Fort Worth Nas;A shower and t-storm;75;59;S;14;75%;99%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;A shower and t-storm;76;61;S;12;75%;99%;3

Fredericksburg;Breezy in the a.m.;83;64;S;12;70%;26%;4

Gainesville;A shower and t-storm;67;56;SSE;11;75%;99%;4

Galveston;A t-storm around;79;73;S;11;81%;43%;2

Gatesville;A t-storm around;82;64;S;11;63%;42%;2

Georgetown;A stray thunderstorm;83;67;S;10;69%;42%;2

Giddings;A t-storm in spots;82;65;S;10;77%;44%;2

Gilmer;Thunderstorms;75;63;SSW;8;56%;96%;5

Graham;A t-storm in spots;79;52;S;11;64%;50%;7

Granbury;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;55;S;14;67%;55%;3

Grand Prairie;A shower and t-storm;75;65;S;13;70%;95%;3

Greenville;Heavy thunderstorms;70;61;S;11;75%;96%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;74;51;W;31;13%;0%;9

Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;82;60;SSW;14;66%;45%;3

Harlingen;Breezy and warm;90;74;SSE;18;66%;6%;9

Hearne;A shower and t-storm;84;68;S;11;68%;80%;2

Hebbronville;Warm with some sun;92;68;SSE;11;61%;6%;9

Henderson;Thunderstorms;78;67;S;10;56%;99%;4

Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;82;41;WSW;15;21%;3%;8

Hillsboro;A shower and t-storm;77;65;S;14;68%;91%;3

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;89;68;SE;12;69%;27%;5

Houston;A p.m. t-storm;82;72;S;12;72%;73%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;83;73;S;14;71%;73%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;S;14;72%;73%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;83;72;SSE;14;75%;55%;2

Houston Clover;A t-storm around;81;73;S;13;76%;64%;3

Houston Hooks;A p.m. t-storm;83;71;S;10;69%;73%;2

Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;84;72;SSE;14;71%;73%;2

Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;82;71;S;11;69%;73%;2

Huntsville;A shower and t-storm;81;71;S;9;61%;82%;2

Ingleside;Cloudy and breezy;83;72;SSE;15;76%;28%;3

Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;77;65;SSW;10;62%;100%;3

Jasper;A shower and t-storm;79;70;S;8;68%;95%;3

Junction;Clouds and sun;87;61;SW;14;62%;26%;8

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;68;SSE;10;67%;27%;5

Kerrville;Breezy in the a.m.;84;62;S;12;75%;26%;4

Killeen;A t-storm around;83;66;S;11;61%;42%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm around;83;66;S;11;63%;42%;2

Kingsville Nas;Rather cloudy, warm;91;73;SSE;18;64%;8%;8

La Grange;A stray thunderstorm;84;68;S;11;78%;43%;3

Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;82;67;S;8;68%;42%;3

Lancaster;A shower and t-storm;74;64;S;12;68%;90%;3

Laredo;Hot;94;72;SE;12;56%;7%;9

Llano;A t-storm in spots;87;63;SSW;11;58%;41%;3

Longview;Thunderstorms;77;65;S;10;52%;99%;6

Lubbock;Sunshine and warm;84;50;WSW;15;26%;2%;8

Lufkin;Thunderstorms;80;69;S;10;66%;95%;3

Mcallen;Breezy and very warm;90;74;SSE;16;65%;7%;10

Mcgregor;A shower and t-storm;80;66;S;13;68%;71%;2

Mckinney;Heavy thunderstorms;71;62;S;13;70%;91%;3

Mesquite;Thunderstorms;74;63;S;11;65%;91%;3

Midland;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;53;SW;17;27%;2%;9

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;53;SW;17;27%;2%;9

Midlothian;A shower and t-storm;75;63;S;13;71%;93%;3

Mineola;Thunderstorms;75;64;SSW;9;60%;97%;4

Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;79;53;S;14;66%;56%;2

Mount Pleasant;Thunderstorms;74;59;ESE;10;61%;95%;5

Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;78;67;S;10;65%;97%;4

New Braunfels;Breezy in the p.m.;88;67;SSE;12;70%;27%;6

Odessa;Mostly sunny, windy;85;50;WSW;17;26%;2%;9

Orange;A p.m. t-storm;82;73;S;10;66%;73%;2

Palacios;Breezy;82;73;SSE;14;80%;29%;3

Palestine;Thunderstorms;81;66;S;10;61%;97%;3

Pampa;Breezy in the p.m.;83;50;WSW;16;27%;4%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;85;47;SW;15;20%;4%;8

Paris;Thunderstorms;72;56;ESE;11;66%;93%;7

Pecos;Partly sunny, windy;86;49;WSW;17;16%;2%;9

Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;39;SW;15;24%;4%;7

Plainview;Sunny and warmer;81;43;WSW;14;29%;3%;8

Pleasanton;Clouds and sun, warm;92;70;SSE;10;65%;27%;5

Port Aransas;Breezy in the p.m.;80;72;SSE;13;82%;29%;3

Port Isabel;Breezy and humid;82;74;SSE;18;78%;6%;6

Port Lavaca;Mainly cloudy, windy;83;74;SSE;16;76%;12%;3

Randolph AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;88;68;SSE;11;67%;27%;6

Robstown;Rather cloudy, warm;89;71;SSE;18;66%;9%;7

Rockport;Breezy in the p.m.;82;73;SSE;13;78%;10%;3

Rocksprings;Breezy in the a.m.;82;64;SSW;13;71%;27%;6

San Angelo;Breezy with some sun;87;55;SW;15;47%;9%;9

San Antonio;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;11;68%;27%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sun;90;70;SSE;11;65%;27%;5

San Marcos;Breezy;87;67;S;13;71%;27%;3

Seminole;Breezy in the a.m.;84;49;WSW;15;25%;3%;8

Sherman-Denison;A shower and t-storm;68;60;SE;12;73%;99%;4

Snyder;Breezy in the a.m.;86;51;SW;16;33%;26%;8

Sonora;Decreasing clouds;86;56;SW;14;61%;27%;8

Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;80;55;SSW;12;68%;50%;5

Sulphur Springs;Thunderstorms;72;61;SE;9;64%;94%;4

Sweetwater;Turning sunny, warm;88;56;SW;19;38%;26%;7

Temple;A t-storm around;81;66;S;13;68%;45%;2

Terrell;Heavy thunderstorms;73;63;S;13;70%;98%;2

Tyler;Thunderstorms;75;65;SSW;12;62%;97%;4

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;66;ESE;9;73%;27%;5

Vernon;A t-storm in spots;81;48;SSW;9;57%;41%;7

Victoria;Increasingly windy;86;73;SSE;15;72%;13%;3

Waco;A shower and t-storm;78;65;S;13;73%;91%;2

Weslaco;Breezy with some sun;89;73;SSE;16;65%;7%;10

Wharton;Breezy in the p.m.;83;71;SSE;13;76%;29%;2

Wichita Falls;A stray thunderstorm;79;52;S;11;55%;41%;7

Wink;Mostly sunny, windy;86;47;WSW;16;20%;4%;9

Zapata;Clouds and sun, warm;94;73;SE;9;58%;7%;9

