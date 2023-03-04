TX Forecast for Sunday, March 5, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy and very warm;82;56;S;19;34%;0%;5 Abilene Dyess;Breezy and very warm;83;56;S;19;31%;0%;5 Alice;Breezy in the p.m.;85;66;ESE;12;58%;26%;6 Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;81;45;W;11;13%;0%;6 Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;76;41;SW;18;22%;1%;5 Angleton;Mostly sunny, nice;78;64;ESE;11;60%;41%;6 Arlington;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;58;S;14;49%;3%;5 Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;80;60;S;8;56%;0%;6 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;79;59;S;10;61%;0%;6 Bay;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;ESE;11;62%;41%;6 Beaumont;Mostly sunny, warm;80;61;SE;9;52%;41%;6 Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;82;62;ESE;10;57%;26%;6 Borger;Breezy in the p.m.;78;40;SW;16;20%;1%;5 Bowie;Breezy in the p.m.;76;55;S;14;49%;3%;5 Breckenridge;Breezy and very warm;82;57;S;15;38%;2%;5 Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;SSE;7;58%;60%;6 Bridgeport;Breezy in the a.m.;77;57;S;14;47%;2%;5 Brownsville;Partial sunshine;84;69;SE;12;64%;27%;6 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;82;52;S;13;40%;2%;6 Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;78;57;S;10;54%;0%;6 Canadian;Partly sunny, warmer;79;38;SW;17;27%;2%;5 Castroville;Sunny and very warm;83;59;SE;9;56%;1%;6 Childress;Warmer;82;44;SW;16;31%;2%;5 Cleburne;Breezy in the p.m.;77;56;S;14;51%;2%;5 College Station;Partly sunny, warm;81;60;SSE;9;53%;2%;6 Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;80;56;S;15;42%;2%;6 Conroe;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;SSE;9;55%;26%;6 Corpus Christi;Increasing clouds;84;67;ESE;15;63%;27%;6 Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;78;58;S;11;55%;1%;5 Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;SE;10;49%;25%;6 Dalhart;Increasingly windy;72;33;SW;21;23%;1%;5 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;78;59;S;12;51%;2%;5 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warm;77;58;S;12;51%;2%;5 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;78;58;S;15;48%;2%;5 Decatur;Mostly sunny, mild;76;58;S;14;47%;3%;5 Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;86;62;SE;14;43%;0%;6 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;84;60;SE;14;45%;0%;6 Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;77;58;S;15;51%;2%;5 Dryden;Mostly sunny;85;55;ESE;9;35%;0%;6 Dumas;Increasingly windy;72;34;WSW;19;23%;1%;5 Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;85;68;SE;12;63%;27%;7 El Paso;Breezy in the p.m.;76;48;W;12;17%;0%;5 Ellington;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;SE;11;59%;41%;6 Falfurrias;Breezy in the p.m.;86;65;ESE;11;62%;27%;7 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;79;58;S;12;52%;2%;6 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;78;58;S;13;49%;3%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;78;57;S;15;50%;2%;5 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;57;S;14;50%;3%;5 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy in the p.m.;77;57;S;13;50%;3%;5 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;79;58;S;11;49%;0%;6 Gainesville;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;55;S;15;53%;2%;5 Galveston;Breezy in the p.m.;75;67;SE;13;64%;41%;6 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;79;56;S;11;51%;2%;6 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warm;79;59;S;10;57%;0%;6 Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;79;58;SSE;7;63%;26%;6 Gilmer;Partly sunny, warm;77;55;S;7;50%;4%;5 Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;81;54;S;14;40%;3%;5 Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;78;56;S;14;48%;3%;5 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;78;58;S;14;49%;3%;5 Greenville;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;56;S;14;57%;1%;5 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;70;47;W;25;18%;0%;6 Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;78;56;S;14;46%;2%;6 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;85;67;SE;14;63%;27%;5 Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;79;57;SSE;8;60%;2%;6 Hebbronville;Partly sunny;85;65;ESE;10;60%;25%;7 Henderson;Partly sunny, warm;79;54;S;7;44%;3%;5 Hereford;Increasingly windy;77;38;WSW;18;21%;1%;5 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;57;S;14;60%;2%;5 Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;SE;10;53%;1%;6 Houston;Mostly sunny;80;63;SE;10;59%;41%;6 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;80;65;SE;11;54%;41%;6 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;79;63;SE;11;57%;41%;6 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;80;62;SE;11;57%;41%;6 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;SE;11;58%;41%;6 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;82;60;SSE;8;52%;41%;6 Houston Hull;Partly sunny;81;63;SE;11;54%;41%;6 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;80;61;SE;10;52%;41%;6 Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;81;59;SSE;7;52%;27%;6 Ingleside;Mostly sunny, warm;80;68;ESE;12;66%;41%;6 Jacksonville;Partly sunny, warm;77;57;S;7;53%;2%;5 Jasper;Mostly sunny, warm;79;57;SSE;6;53%;25%;6 Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;84;55;S;12;37%;1%;6 Kellyusa Airport;Warm with sunshine;81;58;SE;8;57%;25%;6 Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;80;57;SSE;11;51%;25%;6 Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;79;58;S;12;52%;2%;6 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, mild;79;57;S;12;52%;1%;6 Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;85;66;ESE;13;61%;26%;6 La Grange;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;SSE;8;62%;40%;6 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;79;58;S;8;54%;0%;6 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;76;57;S;12;56%;1%;5 Laredo;Sunny and very warm;89;66;SE;11;54%;1%;7 Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;81;55;SSE;10;46%;1%;6 Longview;Partly sunny, warm;78;55;S;8;51%;4%;5 Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;80;43;WSW;19;21%;1%;5 Lufkin;Mostly sunny, warm;81;55;SSE;7;49%;25%;6 Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;86;70;SE;12;61%;27%;7 Mcgregor;Breezy in the p.m.;78;56;S;13;56%;1%;6 Mckinney;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;57;S;14;55%;2%;5 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warm;77;56;S;12;55%;1%;5 Midland;Sunny and very warm;81;50;SSW;14;25%;1%;6 Midland Airpark;Sunny and very warm;81;50;SSW;14;25%;1%;6 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;56;S;15;57%;2%;5 Mineola;Partly sunny, warm;78;55;S;8;52%;4%;5 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;S;15;46%;3%;5 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;77;54;S;9;54%;4%;5 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, warm;78;53;SSE;7;53%;26%;5 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, warm;81;59;SSE;9;63%;25%;6 Odessa;Breezy in the a.m.;81;49;SSW;13;26%;1%;6 Orange;Mostly sunny, warm;81;63;SE;7;52%;41%;6 Palacios;Mostly sunny;79;66;ESE;13;64%;41%;6 Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;78;56;S;8;54%;4%;5 Pampa;Partly sunny, warmer;78;40;SW;19;27%;1%;5 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;79;35;SW;18;23%;2%;5 Paris;Turning sunny, mild;75;54;S;12;57%;5%;5 Pecos;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;46;W;9;19%;0%;6 Perryton;Partly sunny, breezy;74;31;WSW;21;26%;1%;5 Plainview;Sunny and warmer;77;36;WSW;18;24%;2%;5 Pleasanton;Sunny and very warm;84;60;SE;9;60%;25%;6 Port Aransas;Partly sunny;74;67;ESE;12;74%;41%;6 Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;75;69;SE;11;76%;44%;4 Port Lavaca;Breezy in the p.m.;77;68;ESE;13;66%;41%;6 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;81;58;SE;9;59%;25%;6 Robstown;Increasing clouds;83;67;ESE;13;60%;26%;6 Rockport;Mostly sunny;76;67;ESE;13;70%;41%;6 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;80;56;SSE;16;40%;0%;6 San Angelo;Breezy and very warm;85;55;S;16;30%;0%;6 San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;83;60;SE;9;58%;25%;6 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;82;59;SE;9;58%;26%;6 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;79;59;SSE;9;64%;25%;6 Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;80;45;W;14;22%;1%;5 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;57;S;15;54%;2%;5 Snyder;Breezy in the p.m.;82;49;SSW;16;34%;1%;5 Sonora;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;54;SSE;16;37%;0%;6 Stephenville;Breezy in the p.m.;79;55;S;12;43%;3%;5 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, mild;77;58;S;10;52%;4%;5 Sweetwater;Breezy and very warm;83;54;SSW;19;35%;0%;5 Temple;Turning sunny, warm;78;57;S;13;56%;1%;6 Terrell;Mostly sunny, warm;76;56;S;12;57%;1%;5 Tyler;Mostly sunny, warm;78;56;S;10;51%;5%;5 Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;83;58;ESE;9;55%;0%;6 Vernon;Increasingly windy;82;47;S;16;43%;2%;5 Victoria;Partly sunny, warm;82;64;ESE;11;63%;41%;6 Waco;Mostly sunny;77;56;S;12;56%;1%;6 Weslaco;Partly sunny;85;68;SE;11;62%;27%;7 Wharton;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;SE;9;62%;41%;6 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;S;17;41%;5%;5 Wink;Mostly sunny;82;43;WSW;9;22%;1%;6 Zapata;Turning sunny, warm;87;69;SE;9;55%;26%;7