TX Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, mild;74;43;ESE;6;33%;1%;5

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;73;42;ESE;7;31%;1%;5

Alice;Some brightening;91;69;ESE;7;61%;16%;5

Alpine;Partly sunny, breezy;74;48;SSE;14;18%;0%;5

Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;60;25;SE;13;30%;0%;5

Angleton;Inc. clouds;81;68;ESE;8;78%;17%;2

Arlington;Partly sunny;72;49;NE;8;33%;27%;5

Austin;Increasing clouds;81;61;NE;8;44%;27%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the p.m.;81;62;NE;12;51%;27%;3

Bay;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;69;ESE;8;78%;15%;2

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;82;68;SE;8;77%;36%;1

Beeville;Low clouds;85;67;ESE;7;66%;15%;2

Borger;Sunny and cooler;56;22;SE;11;28%;2%;4

Bowie;Mostly sunny;68;37;ENE;9;34%;4%;5

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, mild;74;41;E;5;32%;4%;5

Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;79;68;E;7;74%;44%;1

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, mild;72;41;ENE;8;34%;5%;5

Brownsville;Very warm;89;71;SE;14;64%;11%;4

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;76;49;E;7;35%;5%;5

Burnet;Partly sunny, mild;77;54;NE;9;32%;12%;5

Canadian;Cooler;47;19;E;12;31%;2%;4

Castroville;Periods of sun, warm;86;67;ENE;10;44%;7%;4

Childress;Sunshine;62;27;E;9;27%;1%;5

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, mild;73;49;NE;9;35%;27%;5

College Station;Clouds and sun, warm;78;68;ENE;9;68%;44%;2

Comanche;Mostly sunny, mild;75;48;E;7;32%;25%;5

Conroe;Mainly cloudy, warm;79;66;E;6;75%;39%;1

Corpus Christi;Very warm;87;68;ESE;10;72%;15%;5

Corsicana;Mostly sunny, mild;76;53;NNE;9;41%;27%;5

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;90;70;ENE;9;49%;1%;3

Dalhart;Sunny and breezy;57;21;SE;17;29%;0%;5

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;72;50;NE;9;34%;27%;5

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;NE;9;33%;44%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;71;46;NE;10;33%;27%;5

Decatur;Mostly sunny;70;42;ENE;7;32%;4%;5

Del Rio;Very warm;90;65;ESE;7;21%;3%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Remaining very warm;88;64;ESE;8;22%;3%;5

Denton;Mostly sunny;69;44;NE;9;38%;26%;5

Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;82;56;ESE;6;21%;1%;5

Dumas;Sunshine and breezy;54;20;SE;15;30%;1%;5

Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;SE;9;48%;17%;6

El Paso;Breezy in the a.m.;64;42;W;13;40%;1%;5

Ellington;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;67;ESE;9;78%;22%;2

Falfurrias;Warm with clearing;94;69;ESE;8;54%;16%;5

Fort Hood;Mild with some sun;77;53;NE;10;34%;11%;5

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;NE;8;35%;27%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;71;46;NE;9;36%;3%;5

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;NE;8;36%;27%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;73;50;NE;8;36%;27%;5

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, mild;78;57;ENE;9;34%;8%;5

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;68;39;NE;9;36%;4%;5

Galveston;Inc. clouds;75;66;SE;10;81%;17%;2

Gatesville;Some sun, pleasant;76;51;NE;9;35%;9%;5

Georgetown;Turning cloudy, mild;80;57;NE;10;40%;27%;5

Giddings;Clouds and sun, warm;76;65;ENE;7;68%;44%;2

Gilmer;Mostly sunny, warm;78;52;NNE;5;47%;81%;5

Graham;Mostly sunny;71;37;ENE;7;33%;4%;5

Granbury;Mostly sunny;72;46;NE;8;39%;27%;5

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;73;50;NE;9;33%;27%;5

Greenville;Mostly sunny;71;48;NNE;9;44%;27%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;59;41;WSW;28;38%;0%;5

Hamilton;Partly sunny;75;49;ENE;8;33%;28%;5

Harlingen;Warm, turning breezy;92;71;SE;13;56%;12%;5

Hearne;Periods of sun, warm;81;63;NE;7;57%;44%;3

Hebbronville;Hot;94;68;E;7;48%;18%;5

Henderson;Clouding up, warm;82;58;NE;6;48%;55%;5

Hereford;Mostly sunny;63;30;S;13;33%;0%;5

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;74;50;NE;9;42%;27%;5

Hondo;Breezy in the a.m.;86;67;ENE;12;41%;5%;4

Houston;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;68;ESE;7;76%;34%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy, warm;82;68;ESE;8;76%;22%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rather cloudy;81;68;ESE;9;77%;33%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;68;ESE;9;77%;21%;2

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;81;68;ESE;9;77%;20%;2

Houston Hooks;Mainly cloudy, warm;81;68;E;7;75%;27%;1

Houston Hull;Rather cloudy;83;69;ESE;8;73%;21%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;81;68;ESE;8;75%;36%;1

Huntsville;Partly sunny;78;67;E;6;73%;44%;1

Ingleside;Cloudy;79;68;ESE;8;77%;14%;2

Jacksonville;Turning cloudy;79;56;NE;6;54%;69%;5

Jasper;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;68;SE;4;75%;44%;1

Junction;Clouds and sun, warm;81;52;E;9;28%;6%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sun, warm;84;67;ENE;10;49%;27%;3

Kerrville;Warm with some sun;80;59;ENE;9;36%;8%;5

Killeen;Mild with some sun;77;53;NE;10;34%;11%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, mild;78;53;NE;10;36%;12%;5

Kingsville Nas;Clearing and warm;92;69;ESE;9;63%;15%;5

La Grange;Periods of sun, warm;79;68;E;8;74%;44%;2

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, mild;79;57;ENE;8;37%;27%;5

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;72;50;NE;9;37%;27%;5

Laredo;Clouds and sun, hot;94;70;E;7;39%;1%;5

Llano;Partly sunny, warm;78;53;ENE;8;32%;8%;5

Longview;Clouds and sun, warm;81;55;NNE;6;49%;58%;5

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;68;33;SE;13;32%;0%;5

Lufkin;Rather cloudy, warm;76;66;ENE;6;76%;66%;1

Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;94;72;SE;9;48%;18%;6

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, mild;78;52;NE;10;40%;27%;5

Mckinney;Partly sunny;69;46;NNE;10;40%;27%;4

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;71;50;NNE;9;37%;44%;5

Midland;Mostly cloudy;73;47;ESE;8;30%;1%;4

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;73;47;ESE;8;30%;1%;4

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;72;49;NE;9;38%;27%;5

Mineola;Mostly sunny, mild;76;51;NNE;7;46%;30%;5

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;73;42;ENE;8;33%;27%;5

Mount Pleasant;Mild with sunshine;74;49;NNE;8;48%;30%;5

Nacogdoches;Mainly cloudy, warm;76;62;NE;6;72%;68%;1

New Braunfels;Breezy in the p.m.;82;65;NE;12;51%;27%;3

Odessa;Periods of sun;73;47;ESE;8;31%;1%;5

Orange;Inc. clouds;82;68;SE;7;78%;44%;2

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;79;68;ESE;10;83%;14%;2

Palestine;Turning cloudy;80;58;NE;7;53%;68%;5

Pampa;Sunny and cooler;54;22;ESE;13;31%;1%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and cooler;51;21;ESE;10;30%;2%;4

Paris;Mostly sunny;68;46;N;9;44%;31%;5

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;74;40;ENE;7;31%;0%;4

Perryton;Sunny and quite cold;40;13;ESE;14;41%;4%;4

Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;65;25;SE;11;32%;0%;5

Pleasanton;Increasing clouds;85;68;ENE;9;59%;8%;3

Port Aransas;A thick cloud cover;72;65;ESE;9;88%;14%;1

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;SE;13;77%;9%;5

Port Lavaca;Low clouds;78;68;ESE;9;79%;14%;1

Randolph AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;82;66;ENE;12;51%;9%;3

Robstown;Cloudy and very warm;88;69;ESE;8;69%;15%;2

Rockport;Turning cloudy;75;65;ESE;8;83%;14%;2

Rocksprings;Clouds and sun, warm;81;59;E;10;24%;5%;5

San Angelo;Partly sunny;77;49;ESE;6;32%;4%;5

San Antonio;Breezy in the a.m.;84;68;ENE;12;50%;8%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Breezy in the a.m.;84;67;ENE;12;53%;27%;3

San Marcos;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;NE;12;52%;13%;3

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;69;40;SE;12;35%;1%;4

Sherman-Denison;Not as warm;66;43;NE;10;37%;26%;5

Snyder;Partly sunny;72;36;SE;8;32%;1%;5

Sonora;Partly sunny;80;54;ESE;8;29%;4%;5

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;73;44;ENE;7;34%;26%;5

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, mild;72;49;NNE;8;44%;44%;5

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;74;40;SE;7;31%;2%;5

Temple;Partly sunny, warm;78;53;NE;11;39%;27%;5

Terrell;Mostly sunny;72;50;NNE;9;44%;27%;5

Tyler;Mostly sunny, mild;79;54;NNE;7;47%;58%;5

Uvalde;Remaining very warm;87;65;ENE;9;36%;4%;5

Vernon;Mostly sunny;64;30;ENE;8;30%;0%;5

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;84;70;ESE;9;72%;16%;2

Waco;Mostly sunny, mild;76;52;NE;9;42%;27%;5

Weslaco;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SE;10;50%;16%;6

Wharton;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;68;ESE;8;76%;18%;2

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;66;33;ENE;9;31%;4%;5

Wink;Mainly cloudy;72;44;E;10;32%;1%;4

Zapata;Variable clouds, hot;95;71;E;7;36%;6%;5

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather