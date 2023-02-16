TX Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, warmer;53;33;SSE;4;35%;0%;5

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warmer;52;31;SSE;4;33%;0%;5

Alice;Breezy in the a.m.;59;36;NE;12;29%;8%;5

Alpine;Periods of sun, cold;48;32;SSE;9;27%;25%;5

Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warmer;53;26;SSW;12;31%;0%;4

Angleton;Partly sunny;55;35;NE;12;44%;7%;5

Arlington;Plenty of sun;53;32;SSE;8;40%;1%;4

Austin;Mostly sunny;56;34;ENE;9;35%;1%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;55;32;ENE;12;37%;1%;5

Bay;Breezy in the a.m.;55;35;NNE;13;45%;8%;5

Beaumont;Partly sunny, cooler;54;36;NE;12;47%;7%;5

Beeville;Breezy in the a.m.;57;35;NE;12;29%;30%;5

Borger;Warmer with sunshine;55;30;SSW;10;32%;0%;4

Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;50;29;SSE;6;41%;1%;4

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;52;33;SSE;4;38%;0%;4

Brenham;Breezy in the a.m.;54;35;NNE;13;45%;8%;5

Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;51;28;SSE;5;41%;1%;4

Brownsville;Breezy and cooler;61;41;NNW;15;33%;11%;5

Brownwood;Cool with sunshine;52;27;SE;6;36%;25%;5

Burnet;Mostly sunny, cool;53;32;E;9;37%;1%;5

Canadian;Sunny and milder;55;29;S;9;35%;0%;4

Castroville;Partly sunny;59;34;ENE;9;29%;2%;5

Childress;Mostly sunny, warmer;53;30;SSW;9;33%;2%;4

Cleburne;Sunny;52;30;SSE;9;40%;2%;4

College Station;Sunny, but cool;54;34;NE;12;43%;7%;5

Comanche;Mostly sunny;53;31;SSE;6;37%;26%;5

Conroe;Mostly sunny, cool;54;30;NE;10;45%;7%;5

Corpus Christi;Partial sunshine;59;39;NNE;16;33%;9%;5

Corsicana;Sunny;52;34;ENE;10;43%;2%;4

Cotulla;Partly sunny;61;40;E;9;24%;0%;5

Dalhart;Warmer;52;22;SW;12;35%;0%;4

Dallas Love;Sunny and warmer;53;34;SSE;8;41%;1%;4

Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;52;33;SSE;8;42%;2%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and warmer;53;34;SSE;9;40%;1%;4

Decatur;Plenty of sun;51;31;SSE;5;39%;1%;4

Del Rio;Partly sunny;60;40;SE;6;25%;0%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;58;37;SE;7;26%;0%;5

Denton;Plenty of sun;52;29;SSE;7;43%;1%;4

Dryden;Clouds and sun, cool;53;34;ESE;7;30%;0%;5

Dumas;Warmer;50;24;SW;14;35%;0%;4

Edinburg;Breezy in the a.m.;61;40;ENE;13;27%;10%;5

El Paso;Periods of sun, cool;54;37;E;8;23%;18%;5

Ellington;Breezy in the a.m.;53;39;NE;14;45%;7%;5

Falfurrias;Becoming cloudy;59;36;NE;11;28%;8%;3

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, cool;54;33;ESE;10;40%;1%;5

Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;SSE;7;41%;1%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;52;32;SSE;7;41%;1%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;SSE;7;40%;1%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;53;28;SSE;8;41%;2%;4

Fredericksburg;Cool with sunshine;52;28;ESE;9;35%;1%;5

Gainesville;Sunny and warmer;51;28;S;6;41%;1%;4

Galveston;Windy;54;44;NE;21;50%;8%;5

Gatesville;Mostly sunny, cool;53;29;SE;10;40%;1%;5

Georgetown;Mostly sunny, cool;55;32;ENE;10;39%;1%;5

Giddings;Mostly sunny, cool;52;33;NE;11;43%;8%;5

Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;52;29;WSW;8;44%;4%;4

Graham;Mostly sunny;51;29;SSE;5;38%;1%;4

Granbury;Mostly sunny;52;28;SSE;7;41%;2%;4

Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;53;33;SSE;8;40%;1%;4

Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;51;30;S;9;47%;1%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Windy and cold;41;30;ESE;18;27%;25%;5

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;53;29;SSE;9;37%;1%;5

Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;61;40;NNW;16;30%;11%;5

Hearne;Mostly sunny;54;31;NE;10;45%;7%;5

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;58;36;ENE;11;27%;9%;4

Henderson;Sunny and cool;53;27;E;8;39%;5%;4

Hereford;Mostly sunny, warmer;53;23;SSW;12;31%;0%;4

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;52;31;SE;9;47%;2%;4

Hondo;Partly sunny;60;33;E;9;28%;2%;5

Houston;Partly sunny;53;37;NE;12;46%;7%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, breezy;53;40;NE;15;41%;7%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the a.m.;52;40;NE;13;43%;7%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, breezy;52;37;NE;14;43%;7%;5

Houston Clover;Breezy in the a.m.;53;39;NNE;14;44%;7%;5

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;53;35;NE;11;44%;7%;5

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;54;38;NE;12;42%;7%;5

Houston Intercontinental;Breezy in the a.m.;54;36;NE;13;42%;7%;5

Huntsville;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;NE;9;44%;5%;5

Ingleside;Breezy and cooler;56;41;NNE;16;40%;10%;4

Jacksonville;Sunny and cool;52;34;NE;8;48%;6%;4

Jasper;Mostly sunny;50;31;NNE;11;51%;9%;5

Junction;Cool with sunshine;54;30;SE;8;32%;1%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;57;35;ENE;9;31%;1%;5

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;53;28;ESE;8;35%;2%;5

Killeen;Mostly sunny, cool;54;33;ESE;10;40%;1%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;54;31;ESE;10;39%;1%;5

Kingsville Nas;Breezy;60;36;NE;15;29%;9%;3

La Grange;Mostly sunny, cool;54;35;NNE;11;42%;7%;5

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;55;33;E;8;37%;1%;5

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;51;32;SSE;9;44%;2%;4

Laredo;Cool with some sun;62;42;E;9;23%;1%;5

Llano;Mostly sunny, cool;54;29;ESE;7;35%;1%;5

Longview;Sunny, but cool;53;29;S;8;45%;5%;4

Lubbock;Mostly sunny, warmer;53;29;SSW;9;31%;2%;4

Lufkin;Sunshine, but cooler;51;30;NE;9;47%;7%;5

Mcallen;Breezy in the a.m.;63;41;ENE;14;25%;11%;5

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, cool;53;28;ESE;10;44%;1%;5

Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;SSE;8;43%;1%;4

Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;52;33;SE;8;45%;2%;4

Midland;Partly sunny;51;32;SSE;5;31%;1%;5

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;51;32;SSE;5;31%;1%;5

Midlothian;Sunshine;51;31;SSE;9;46%;2%;4

Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;53;28;SSW;9;45%;3%;4

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;52;29;SSE;7;37%;2%;4

Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;52;28;WSW;9;47%;3%;4

Nacogdoches;Sunny and cool;51;27;NE;10;50%;7%;5

New Braunfels;Breezy in the a.m.;56;32;NE;12;35%;1%;5

Odessa;Partly sunny;51;33;SSE;6;32%;1%;5

Orange;Partly sunny, cooler;54;36;NE;9;47%;6%;5

Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;54;37;NNE;17;47%;9%;5

Palestine;Sunny;52;30;NE;10;47%;6%;5

Pampa;Mostly sunny, milder;55;29;SSW;12;34%;0%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;29;SSW;10;32%;0%;4

Paris;Plenty of sun;52;29;SW;9;46%;2%;4

Pecos;Partly sunny;50;34;SE;10;31%;0%;5

Perryton;Sunny and warmer;50;24;SSW;11;39%;1%;4

Plainview;Mostly sunny, warmer;51;24;SSW;10;34%;2%;4

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;57;34;ENE;8;32%;1%;5

Port Aransas;Winds subsiding;55;48;NNE;18;49%;10%;3

Port Isabel;Windy;57;49;NNE;20;56%;11%;5

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, breezy;55;39;NNE;17;45%;10%;5

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;55;33;NE;11;33%;1%;5

Robstown;Partly sunny;58;38;NE;14;30%;9%;5

Rockport;Winds subsiding;56;44;NNE;17;44%;10%;4

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, cool;53;35;SE;9;31%;0%;5

San Angelo;Mostly sunny, cool;54;32;SSE;5;35%;0%;5

San Antonio;Partly sunny;58;35;ENE;9;32%;1%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;57;34;ENE;9;32%;1%;5

San Marcos;Breezy in the a.m.;55;32;NE;13;36%;1%;5

Seminole;Partly sunny;50;30;SSE;7;31%;2%;5

Sherman-Denison;Sunny and warmer;51;30;S;6;43%;1%;4

Snyder;Mostly sunny;52;33;S;5;34%;1%;5

Sonora;Partly sunny;52;35;SE;8;33%;0%;5

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;52;29;SSE;7;38%;1%;5

Sulphur Springs;Sunny, but cool;52;32;SW;9;48%;2%;4

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;53;34;S;5;33%;0%;5

Temple;Mostly sunny, cool;54;28;E;10;42%;1%;5

Terrell;Plenty of sun;51;32;SE;9;46%;2%;4

Tyler;Cool with sunshine;53;30;ENE;8;46%;4%;4

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, cool;58;33;E;6;28%;0%;5

Vernon;Sunny and warmer;52;32;S;7;42%;1%;4

Victoria;Partly sunny, breezy;56;34;NNE;15;41%;10%;5

Waco;Mostly sunny, cool;53;27;SE;10;44%;1%;5

Weslaco;Breezy in the a.m.;61;40;NE;14;27%;11%;5

Wharton;Partly sunny;53;34;NNE;13;47%;8%;5

Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;50;30;S;6;42%;1%;4

Wink;Cold;49;33;SE;8;32%;1%;5

Zapata;Periods of sun;61;41;E;9;23%;5%;5

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather