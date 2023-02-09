TX Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy and cooler;50;23;N;18;48%;2%;4 Abilene Dyess;Breezy and cooler;49;21;N;16;42%;2%;4 Alice;Windy and cooler;65;36;N;19;45%;5%;5 Alpine;Sunny, but chilly;46;25;SSW;8;40%;0%;5 Amarillo;Sunny, but chilly;44;21;SSW;12;42%;1%;4 Angleton;Sunny, windy, cooler;61;35;NW;19;58%;12%;5 Arlington;Winds subsiding;48;31;N;16;62%;11%;4 Austin;Sunny and cooler;57;33;NNW;13;53%;26%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Increasingly windy;58;33;N;17;53%;26%;4 Bay;Sunny, windy, cooler;60;36;NNW;19;61%;10%;5 Beaumont;Breezy and cooler;62;38;NNW;15;64%;14%;4 Beeville;Winds subsiding;62;35;NNW;17;49%;5%;5 Borger;Plenty of sunshine;46;23;S;10;40%;1%;4 Bowie;Sunny and breezy;45;23;NNW;15;60%;13%;4 Breckenridge;Sunny and cooler;50;23;NNW;11;53%;7%;4 Brenham;Winds subsiding;55;36;NNW;17;63%;29%;4 Bridgeport;Breezy in the a.m.;47;23;NNW;12;59%;11%;4 Brownsville;Windy and cooler;65;36;N;19;53%;26%;5 Brownwood;Sunny and breezy;50;23;NNW;16;52%;3%;4 Burnet;Breezy and cooler;51;29;NW;15;58%;5%;4 Canadian;Sunny;46;16;SSE;13;38%;1%;4 Castroville;Winds subsiding;60;31;NW;16;45%;5%;5 Childress;Breezy with sunshine;49;26;E;15;36%;1%;4 Cleburne;Sunny and windy;47;30;NNW;19;64%;9%;4 College Station;Sunny, windy, cooler;55;36;NNW;18;60%;29%;4 Comanche;Winds subsiding;49;27;NNW;17;58%;4%;4 Conroe;Winds subsiding;56;35;NNW;15;63%;14%;4 Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;65;37;N;22;54%;5%;5 Corsicana;Mostly sunny, windy;48;33;N;19;64%;8%;4 Cotulla;Breezy, not as warm;65;35;N;16;37%;2%;5 Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;44;16;SSW;10;36%;0%;4 Dallas Love;Winds subsiding;46;31;NNW;17;65%;12%;4 Dallas Redbird;Winds subsiding;47;31;N;16;65%;11%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, windy;47;31;N;21;63%;12%;4 Decatur;Plenty of sun;45;25;N;11;61%;12%;4 Del Rio;Breezy and cooler;61;34;NNW;15;34%;1%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy and cooler;59;29;N;16;37%;1%;5 Denton;Breezy and cooler;47;26;NNW;16;63%;15%;4 Dryden;Sunny and cooler;57;28;NW;12;38%;1%;5 Dumas;Plenty of sun;42;19;SSW;10;42%;1%;4 Edinburg;Windy, not as warm;67;37;NNW;19;49%;6%;5 El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;52;26;E;6;29%;0%;4 Ellington;Sunny, windy, cooler;60;38;NNW;20;60%;12%;4 Falfurrias;Breezy, not as warm;66;35;NNW;16;47%;5%;5 Fort Hood;Breezy and cooler;50;30;NW;17;60%;5%;4 Fort Worth;Sunny and breezy;49;30;NNW;16;62%;12%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and breezy;48;28;NNW;17;63%;13%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and windy;48;29;NNW;19;62%;11%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and breezy;48;28;NNW;16;64%;10%;4 Fredericksburg;Sunny and breezy;51;26;NNW;17;53%;4%;5 Gainesville;Mostly sunny, breezy;45;24;NNW;15;66%;17%;4 Galveston;Windy;60;40;NNW;21;63%;11%;4 Gatesville;Sunny and breezy;50;28;NW;15;61%;5%;4 Georgetown;Breezy and cooler;54;30;NNW;17;57%;6%;4 Giddings;Breezy and cooler;55;34;NNW;15;61%;28%;4 Gilmer;Some sun;47;35;NNW;10;72%;39%;4 Graham;Sunny and breezy;48;22;N;15;53%;9%;4 Granbury;Winds subsiding;48;27;NNW;16;61%;6%;4 Grand Prairie;Winds subsiding;48;31;N;17;63%;11%;4 Greenville;Winds subsiding;44;31;N;16;73%;16%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, but cold;41;28;SW;11;36%;0%;5 Hamilton;Sunny, windy, cooler;50;26;NNW;19;58%;5%;4 Harlingen;Windy and cooler;67;36;N;21;53%;25%;5 Hearne;Sunny, windy, cooler;54;33;NNW;18;62%;29%;4 Hebbronville;Breezy and cooler;64;35;NNW;16;46%;5%;5 Henderson;Breezy in the p.m.;51;37;NNW;13;60%;44%;4 Hereford;Plenty of sun;45;18;SSW;12;39%;1%;4 Hillsboro;Sunny and windy;49;30;NNW;19;69%;8%;4 Hondo;Windy and cooler;60;29;NW;19;44%;4%;5 Houston;Winds subsiding;59;36;NNW;17;62%;13%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Winds subsiding;60;38;NNW;17;58%;12%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Sunny, windy, cooler;58;36;NNW;20;62%;13%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sunny, windy, cooler;60;37;NW;20;58%;13%;4 Houston Clover;Sunny, windy, cooler;60;37;NNW;19;57%;12%;4 Houston Hooks;Winds subsiding;58;35;NNW;15;61%;13%;4 Houston Hull;Winds subsiding;60;37;NNW;17;59%;13%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Winds subsiding;58;35;NNW;17;61%;13%;4 Huntsville;Breezy and cooler;53;36;NNW;14;66%;30%;4 Ingleside;Sunny, windy, cooler;63;37;N;20;54%;7%;5 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;35;NNW;11;72%;29%;4 Jasper;Breezy and cooler;58;38;NW;15;68%;34%;4 Junction;Breezy in the p.m.;52;22;N;13;46%;3%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Winds subsiding;58;31;NNW;17;48%;6%;5 Kerrville;Breezy and cooler;53;25;NNW;16;50%;4%;5 Killeen;Breezy and cooler;50;30;NW;17;60%;5%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy and cooler;51;30;NW;17;58%;5%;4 Kingsville Nas;Windy, not as warm;67;36;N;20;49%;5%;5 La Grange;Breezy and cooler;57;34;NNW;16;62%;27%;4 Lago Vista;Sunny and cooler;54;30;NNW;12;57%;6%;4 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;46;32;N;16;68%;11%;4 Laredo;Winds subsiding;64;36;N;17;40%;2%;5 Llano;Sunny and windy;52;25;NW;19;54%;4%;4 Longview;Breezy in the p.m.;49;36;NNW;14;70%;44%;4 Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;48;21;SSE;14;37%;1%;4 Lufkin;Sunny and cooler;57;38;NW;11;64%;32%;4 Mcallen;Windy, not as warm;68;39;NNW;19;47%;25%;5 Mcgregor;Sunny and breezy;49;28;NW;16;65%;6%;4 Mckinney;Mostly sunny, windy;45;30;N;19;67%;15%;4 Mesquite;Breezy in the p.m.;45;32;N;16;70%;12%;4 Midland;Sunny, but chilly;50;24;SW;12;36%;1%;4 Midland Airpark;Sunny, but chilly;50;24;SW;12;36%;1%;4 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, windy;47;30;NNW;18;69%;11%;4 Mineola;Mostly sunny, breezy;46;35;NNW;15;73%;39%;4 Mineral Wells;Sunny and windy;48;24;NNW;19;54%;9%;4 Mount Pleasant;Winds subsiding;46;35;NNW;16;75%;44%;4 Nacogdoches;Breezy and cooler;53;37;NW;15;68%;44%;3 New Braunfels;Sunny, windy, cooler;58;32;NNW;19;50%;6%;4 Odessa;Sunny and cooler;49;25;WSW;12;36%;1%;4 Orange;Sunny and cooler;62;38;NW;10;64%;30%;4 Palacios;Sunny, windy, cooler;61;37;NNW;23;62%;8%;5 Palestine;Sunny and chilly;48;35;NNW;15;71%;26%;4 Pampa;Breezy in the a.m.;45;22;S;14;46%;1%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;46;19;S;11;42%;1%;4 Paris;Winds subsiding;41;31;N;17;79%;44%;4 Pecos;Sunny, but cooler;50;20;S;8;37%;1%;4 Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;42;15;S;12;46%;1%;4 Plainview;Breezy in the a.m.;44;18;SSW;14;40%;2%;4 Pleasanton;Cooler;61;32;NNW;13;48%;6%;5 Port Aransas;Windy;61;40;N;22;63%;5%;5 Port Isabel;Windy;63;42;NNW;23;67%;26%;4 Port Lavaca;Sunny, windy, cooler;62;37;NNW;19;57%;7%;5 Randolph AFB;Sunny, windy, cooler;57;32;NNW;19;50%;6%;5 Robstown;Breezy and cooler;64;38;N;20;51%;5%;5 Rockport;Sunny, windy, cooler;62;38;N;21;56%;7%;5 Rocksprings;Breezy and cooler;51;28;N;17;48%;1%;5 San Angelo;Sunny and breezy;51;21;NNE;16;43%;2%;4 San Antonio;Breezy and cooler;59;33;NNW;16;48%;6%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Breezy and cooler;60;33;NNW;16;49%;6%;5 San Marcos;Sunny, windy, cooler;57;32;NNW;21;53%;26%;4 Seminole;Sunny, but chilly;48;21;SW;11;37%;2%;4 Sherman-Denison;Breezy;43;27;N;15;71%;19%;4 Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;48;27;E;12;42%;1%;4 Sonora;Sunny and breezy;50;19;N;16;43%;2%;5 Stephenville;Sunny and breezy;48;26;NNW;14;57%;5%;4 Sulphur Springs;Breezy;44;34;NNW;17;77%;29%;4 Sweetwater;Sunny and cooler;50;27;NNE;13;45%;2%;4 Temple;Increasingly windy;50;28;NW;18;67%;7%;4 Terrell;Mostly sunny, breezy;45;32;N;15;72%;13%;4 Tyler;Winds subsiding;47;35;NNW;15;71%;20%;4 Uvalde;Breezy and cooler;59;30;NNW;15;42%;1%;5 Vernon;Increasingly windy;50;26;NE;17;44%;5%;4 Victoria;Increasingly windy;62;34;N;18;57%;9%;5 Waco;Sunny and breezy;50;30;NW;17;62%;6%;4 Weslaco;Windy and cooler;66;37;NNW;19;48%;25%;5 Wharton;Sunny, windy, cooler;58;35;NNW;19;63%;11%;5 Wichita Falls;Breezy and cooler;47;24;N;16;52%;12%;4 Wink;Sunny, but cool;50;22;SW;8;33%;1%;4 Zapata;Winds subsiding;65;36;NNW;16;41%;3%;5