TX Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy;59;39;SSW;16;56%;3%;4 Abilene Dyess;Breezy;59;37;SSW;16;50%;3%;4 Alice;Mostly sunny;68;45;SE;8;60%;3%;4 Alpine;Milder;65;37;WSW;13;35%;0%;4 Amarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;65;30;E;17;32%;2%;4 Angleton;Mostly sunny;63;46;ESE;8;63%;1%;4 Arlington;Breezy in the p.m.;57;42;SSW;12;64%;3%;3 Austin;Partly sunny;60;44;S;7;62%;2%;2 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;61;44;S;9;63%;0%;2 Bay;Mostly sunny;65;44;ESE;9;65%;2%;4 Beaumont;Partly sunny;62;45;ESE;7;58%;3%;4 Beeville;Some sun;66;46;SE;7;66%;4%;4 Borger;Partly sunny;66;31;ENE;14;29%;2%;4 Bowie;Partly sunny;58;37;S;13;62%;2%;4 Breckenridge;Breezy;61;39;SSW;13;59%;3%;4 Brenham;Partly sunny;64;45;S;7;62%;1%;4 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;58;36;S;11;61%;3%;4 Brownsville;Warmer with sunshine;71;50;SE;9;69%;8%;5 Brownwood;Breezy in the p.m.;59;35;SSW;11;65%;2%;4 Burnet;Sun and some clouds;57;41;S;10;67%;1%;4 Canadian;Partly sunny, milder;65;22;N;12;36%;2%;4 Castroville;Partly sunny;64;43;SSE;8;62%;2%;3 Childress;Breezy and warmer;66;32;NNW;16;41%;3%;4 Cleburne;Partly sunny, breezy;57;41;SSW;14;70%;3%;3 College Station;Partly sunny;62;46;S;9;56%;2%;4 Comanche;Breezy in the p.m.;58;41;SSW;12;66%;3%;4 Conroe;Partly sunny;60;40;SSE;7;66%;2%;4 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, warmer;67;46;SE;11;70%;4%;4 Corsicana;Partly sunny;57;42;S;13;63%;2%;4 Cotulla;Sunshine, pleasant;68;46;SE;8;54%;3%;4 Dalhart;Partly sunny, warmer;65;24;ESE;12;29%;2%;4 Dallas Love;Partly sunny;57;42;SSW;11;60%;3%;3 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;56;44;SSW;11;60%;3%;2 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;56;42;SSW;14;62%;3%;3 Decatur;Some brightening;57;40;SSW;11;62%;4%;4 Del Rio;Periods of sun;65;41;SSE;12;55%;3%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun;62;39;SSE;11;61%;3%;4 Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;56;39;SSW;14;66%;4%;4 Dryden;Partly sunny;62;35;ENE;6;61%;2%;4 Dumas;Breezy in the a.m.;63;28;E;16;31%;2%;4 Edinburg;Sunny and warmer;72;48;SE;7;69%;4%;5 El Paso;Partly sunny;67;37;SW;7;33%;0%;4 Ellington;Partial sunshine;61;49;SE;10;65%;2%;4 Falfurrias;Sunshine, pleasant;68;44;SE;8;68%;4%;5 Fort Hood;Partly sunny;58;42;SSW;12;64%;1%;2 Fort Worth;Partly sunny;57;41;SSW;12;66%;3%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;57;42;SSW;14;65%;3%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;58;40;SSW;13;64%;3%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy in the p.m.;57;41;SSW;12;64%;3%;3 Fredericksburg;Sun and some clouds;57;40;SSW;10;65%;1%;4 Gainesville;Breezy in the p.m.;55;36;S;14;67%;3%;4 Galveston;Partial sunshine;61;56;ESE;9;67%;2%;4 Gatesville;Some sun;58;41;SSW;11;67%;2%;4 Georgetown;Partly sunny;58;42;S;10;66%;0%;2 Giddings;Partly sunny;61;44;S;7;64%;1%;3 Gilmer;Partly sunny;57;42;S;7;61%;1%;4 Graham;Partly sunny;60;34;SSW;10;60%;3%;4 Granbury;Partly sunny, breezy;59;39;S;15;68%;2%;3 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;57;42;SSW;11;63%;3%;3 Greenville;Breezy in the p.m.;54;42;SSW;13;68%;3%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;57;41;WNW;20;36%;0%;4 Hamilton;Breezy in the p.m.;58;41;SSW;12;66%;2%;4 Harlingen;Sunny and warmer;72;48;SE;10;67%;7%;5 Hearne;Partly sunny;60;41;S;9;63%;2%;3 Hebbronville;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;SE;7;65%;2%;5 Henderson;Partly sunny;58;41;S;7;53%;1%;4 Hereford;Partly sunny, breezy;65;24;ESE;16;35%;3%;4 Hillsboro;Breezy in the p.m.;57;41;SSW;13;71%;2%;3 Hondo;Partly sunny;62;41;SSE;9;60%;2%;3 Houston;Partial sunshine;62;47;SSE;9;68%;2%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Sun and some clouds;62;49;SE;10;61%;2%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;61;47;SSE;9;66%;2%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sun and some clouds;62;46;SE;10;64%;2%;4 Houston Clover;Partly sunny;62;48;SE;10;64%;2%;4 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;62;44;S;8;62%;2%;4 Houston Hull;Partial sunshine;64;47;SE;10;61%;2%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;61;45;SSE;9;64%;2%;4 Huntsville;Partly sunny;60;43;S;7;63%;2%;4 Ingleside;Mostly sunny;67;50;SE;9;68%;5%;4 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;56;44;S;8;65%;1%;4 Jasper;Partly sunny;57;38;SSE;6;60%;0%;4 Junction;Partly sunny;61;34;SSW;10;60%;2%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;62;42;SSE;8;63%;2%;2 Kerrville;Sun and some clouds;58;38;S;11;69%;2%;4 Killeen;Partly sunny;58;42;SSW;12;64%;1%;2 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;58;42;S;12;63%;1%;2 Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;44;SE;9;64%;4%;4 La Grange;Partly sunny;63;45;SSE;7;65%;1%;3 Lago Vista;Partly sunny;58;44;S;8;63%;1%;2 Lancaster;Partly sunny;55;41;SSW;11;68%;3%;2 Laredo;Mostly sunny;68;43;SE;9;66%;3%;4 Llano;Partly sunny;60;37;S;10;61%;1%;4 Longview;Partly sunny;57;41;S;8;63%;1%;4 Lubbock;Partly sunny;63;30;W;13;44%;3%;4 Lufkin;Partly sunny;59;41;SSE;7;59%;0%;4 Mcallen;Sunny and warmer;72;48;SE;8;66%;4%;5 Mcgregor;Breezy in the p.m.;58;40;S;13;63%;2%;2 Mckinney;Breezy in the p.m.;55;40;SSW;13;66%;4%;3 Mesquite;Partly sunny;56;40;SSW;11;66%;3%;3 Midland;Partly sunny;62;34;SW;10;49%;2%;4 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;62;34;SW;10;49%;2%;4 Midlothian;Breezy in the p.m.;55;41;SSW;12;66%;3%;3 Mineola;Partly sunny;56;42;S;8;65%;2%;4 Mineral Wells;Breezy in the p.m.;59;36;S;12;61%;3%;4 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;55;41;S;9;65%;4%;4 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;57;38;SSE;7;64%;0%;4 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;62;43;S;10;69%;0%;2 Odessa;Periods of sun;62;34;SSW;10;48%;2%;4 Orange;Partly sunny;61;45;ESE;7;59%;3%;4 Palacios;Mostly sunny;63;46;ESE;10;68%;3%;4 Palestine;Partly sunny;57;42;S;8;63%;0%;4 Pampa;Partly sunny, breezy;65;33;NE;15;37%;2%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;64;26;NE;13;31%;2%;4 Paris;Partly sunny;53;40;S;11;70%;7%;4 Pecos;Milder;65;30;W;7;50%;2%;4 Perryton;Partly sunny;61;24;NNE;14;34%;0%;4 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;62;26;NNW;14;44%;3%;4 Pleasanton;Partly sunny;66;45;SSE;8;63%;2%;2 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, milder;65;55;SE;10;73%;6%;4 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;54;SE;10;69%;10%;5 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;47;ESE;8;67%;3%;4 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;61;42;S;9;65%;0%;2 Robstown;Sunshine and warmer;68;47;SE;9;63%;4%;4 Rockport;Mostly sunny;65;51;SE;9;70%;4%;4 Rocksprings;Partly sunny, breezy;57;42;S;14;63%;3%;4 San Angelo;Partly sunny, breezy;61;35;SSW;14;56%;2%;4 San Antonio;Partly sunny;63;44;SSE;9;66%;2%;2 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;64;45;SSE;8;63%;2%;2 San Marcos;Partly sunny;61;42;S;10;70%;2%;2 Seminole;Partly sunny;62;33;WSW;10;47%;3%;4 Sherman-Denison;High clouds, breezy;55;40;SSW;15;64%;3%;4 Snyder;Periods of sun;60;33;SW;13;54%;3%;4 Sonora;Breezy;59;32;SSW;14;64%;2%;4 Stephenville;Partly sunny;59;38;SSW;11;62%;3%;3 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;55;43;S;10;63%;6%;4 Sweetwater;Partly sunny, breezy;61;37;SW;17;57%;3%;4 Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;57;42;S;14;61%;1%;2 Terrell;Breezy in the p.m.;55;41;S;12;66%;3%;4 Tyler;Partly sunny;56;43;S;9;64%;1%;4 Uvalde;Partly sunny;62;41;SE;8;64%;3%;4 Vernon;Increasingly windy;63;31;SSW;16;57%;3%;4 Victoria;Partly sunny;66;43;ESE;8;71%;3%;4 Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;58;39;S;13;62%;2%;2 Weslaco;Sunny and warmer;72;49;SE;8;69%;4%;5 Wharton;Partly sunny, warmer;64;43;SE;8;70%;2%;4 Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;59;34;S;15;57%;2%;4 Wink;Periods of sun;64;28;WSW;7;47%;2%;4 Zapata;Sunshine and nice;66;45;SE;7;71%;3%;5 _____ 