TX Forecast for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Some glaze;29;20;NNE;11;86%;94%;1 Abilene Dyess;Some glaze;26;20;NNE;11;85%;94%;1 Alice;Mostly cloudy;62;45;N;11;72%;84%;1 Alpine;Cloudy and cooler;56;34;SE;8;54%;85%;2 Amarillo;Cloudy and very cold;22;16;SSW;8;74%;26%;1 Angleton;A couple of showers;65;50;N;10;72%;97%;1 Arlington;Icy spots;33;29;NNW;11;78%;99%;1 Austin;Rain and ice;37;29;N;10;95%;99%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Rain and ice;37;31;N;13;94%;99%;1 Bay;A couple of showers;63;48;N;11;75%;88%;1 Beaumont;Cloudy with showers;60;45;NNE;9;84%;99%;1 Beeville;Cloudy with a shower;54;34;NNE;12;87%;97%;1 Borger;Cloudy and very cold;25;17;SSW;7;67%;5%;1 Bowie;A little ice;28;23;NNE;9;73%;98%;1 Breckenridge;A little ice;31;23;NNE;9;75%;97%;1 Brenham;Rain and drizzle;42;34;N;10;97%;93%;1 Bridgeport;A bit of ice;29;26;NNE;8;79%;93%;1 Brownsville;Not as warm;76;60;NNW;13;70%;84%;2 Brownwood;Icy spots, very cold;31;24;NNE;10;83%;99%;1 Burnet;Rain and ice;32;27;NNE;10;91%;98%;1 Canadian;Cloudy and very cold;22;14;S;5;62%;27%;1 Castroville;Rain and drizzle;43;34;NNE;11;97%;99%;1 Childress;Some glaze;25;21;S;8;74%;65%;1 Cleburne;A bit of ice;32;27;N;12;87%;98%;1 College Station;Rain and drizzle;44;38;N;11;85%;93%;1 Comanche;Icy spots, very cold;30;25;NNE;10;83%;99%;1 Conroe;Rain and drizzle;48;40;N;9;93%;91%;1 Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;62;47;N;16;74%;87%;1 Corsicana;Rain, some ice early;33;29;N;12;92%;99%;1 Cotulla;Rain and drizzle;52;40;NNE;10;81%;99%;1 Dalhart;Cloudy and very cold;26;18;SSW;8;72%;4%;1 Dallas Love;Icy spots, very cold;33;28;N;11;87%;98%;1 Dallas Redbird;Icy spots, very cold;32;29;N;11;89%;99%;1 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Icy spots, very cold;32;28;N;13;83%;99%;1 Decatur;Icy spots, very cold;32;25;NNE;8;72%;93%;1 Del Rio;A little rain;51;40;NE;8;84%;97%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A bit of rain;49;39;NE;8;82%;99%;1 Denton;Icy spots, very cold;32;24;NNE;12;77%;99%;1 Dryden;Showers around;38;28;ENE;8;99%;95%;1 Dumas;Cloudy and very cold;19;14;SSW;7;77%;5%;1 Edinburg;Not as warm;76;54;NNW;11;59%;85%;2 El Paso;Clouds and sun;64;35;ESE;8;34%;1%;4 Ellington;A couple of showers;59;46;N;11;81%;93%;1 Falfurrias;A shower in the a.m.;60;36;N;10;86%;92%;2 Fort Hood;A bit of ice;32;29;N;12;90%;98%;1 Fort Worth;Icy spots, very cold;33;28;N;11;79%;99%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Icy spots, very cold;31;27;N;12;87%;99%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Icy spots, very cold;31;27;N;12;88%;99%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Icy spots, very cold;32;27;N;10;90%;99%;1 Fredericksburg;A bit of ice;32;26;NNE;9;91%;98%;1 Gainesville;Icy spots, very cold;27;25;N;10;79%;93%;1 Galveston;Showers around;63;51;NNE;14;79%;93%;1 Gatesville;Icy spots;32;28;N;11;84%;99%;1 Georgetown;A bit of ice;32;28;N;11;92%;98%;1 Giddings;Rain and drizzle;36;30;N;10;100%;92%;1 Gilmer;Very cold with rain;39;31;NNE;7;90%;99%;1 Graham;A little ice;29;21;N;9;73%;97%;1 Granbury;Icy spots, very cold;31;23;N;12;83%;99%;1 Grand Prairie;Icy spots;34;29;N;11;80%;98%;1 Greenville;A bit of ice;33;28;N;10;88%;98%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy and windy;36;27;E;20;74%;26%;1 Hamilton;Icy spots;31;27;N;11;81%;98%;1 Harlingen;Not as warm;75;60;NNW;13;64%;81%;2 Hearne;Rain, some ice early;36;33;N;10;95%;98%;1 Hebbronville;Showers around;59;39;N;9;85%;94%;2 Henderson;Cold with rain;42;34;NNE;7;84%;99%;1 Hereford;Cloudy and very cold;26;19;SSW;7;73%;27%;1 Hillsboro;Rain, some ice early;36;29;N;12;89%;98%;1 Hondo;Rain and drizzle;45;38;NNE;12;87%;99%;1 Houston;A couple of showers;54;44;N;9;89%;93%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);A couple of showers;58;49;N;12;79%;91%;1 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A couple of showers;56;47;N;11;84%;93%;1 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A couple of showers;61;47;N;12;77%;90%;1 Houston Clover;A couple of showers;62;49;N;11;77%;97%;1 Houston Hooks;A couple of showers;51;45;N;8;87%;92%;1 Houston Hull;A couple of showers;57;47;N;12;80%;92%;1 Houston Intercontinental;A couple of showers;55;44;N;10;82%;92%;1 Huntsville;Rain and drizzle;49;41;N;9;82%;89%;1 Ingleside;A shower or two;60;49;N;15;79%;93%;1 Jacksonville;Cold with rain;41;34;NNE;8;93%;99%;1 Jasper;Periods of rain;53;41;NNE;7;88%;100%;1 Junction;Icy spots, very cold;34;26;NE;9;98%;98%;1 Kellyusa Airport;Rain and drizzle;44;36;NNE;14;90%;99%;1 Kerrville;Rain and ice;35;28;N;10;92%;100%;1 Killeen;A bit of ice;32;29;N;12;90%;98%;1 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A bit of ice;34;29;N;12;91%;98%;1 Kingsville Nas;A shower in spots;65;46;NNE;11;70%;90%;2 La Grange;A little a.m. rain;41;36;N;10;98%;96%;1 Lago Vista;Rain and ice;34;29;NNE;8;93%;97%;1 Lancaster;Rain and ice;33;28;N;11;86%;98%;1 Laredo;A couple of showers;54;38;NNE;8;86%;99%;1 Llano;Rain and ice;35;28;N;10;85%;99%;1 Longview;Cold with rain;39;31;NNE;8;95%;99%;1 Lubbock;Some glaze;24;21;S;8;81%;70%;1 Lufkin;Rain and drizzle;49;41;NNE;8;90%;92%;1 Mcallen;Not as warm;75;55;NNW;11;58%;71%;2 Mcgregor;A bit of ice;36;27;N;13;91%;98%;1 Mckinney;Icy spots, very cold;32;28;N;11;85%;99%;1 Mesquite;A bit of ice;32;29;N;11;89%;99%;1 Midland;Some glaze;25;23;ENE;11;89%;94%;1 Midland Airpark;Some glaze;25;23;ENE;11;89%;94%;1 Midlothian;A bit of ice;33;28;N;10;89%;98%;1 Mineola;Rain, some ice early;35;31;NNE;7;93%;100%;1 Mineral Wells;Icy spots;31;25;NNE;11;79%;93%;1 Mount Pleasant;Quite cold with rain;39;31;NNE;8;86%;100%;1 Nacogdoches;Occasional rain;45;38;NNE;8;95%;96%;1 New Braunfels;Rain and drizzle;41;35;NNE;15;94%;99%;1 Odessa;Some glaze;28;22;ENE;12;82%;73%;1 Orange;Brief p.m. showers;64;48;NNE;8;79%;97%;1 Palacios;A passing shower;59;47;N;15;78%;94%;1 Palestine;Cold with rain;42;36;NNE;9;91%;99%;1 Pampa;Cloudy and very cold;25;20;S;6;71%;27%;1 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Cloudy and very cold;23;18;S;4;69%;5%;1 Paris;Rain, some ice early;34;30;N;9;86%;98%;1 Pecos;Cloudy and very cold;35;26;ENE;11;76%;30%;1 Perryton;Cloudy and very cold;21;15;S;6;68%;25%;1 Plainview;Some glaze;24;19;SSW;6;77%;70%;1 Pleasanton;Rain and drizzle;46;36;NNE;10;90%;99%;1 Port Aransas;A morning shower;61;51;N;16;80%;95%;1 Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;76;65;NNW;17;74%;80%;2 Port Lavaca;Breezy with a shower;59;45;N;15;79%;97%;1 Randolph AFB;Rain and drizzle;42;35;NNE;12;96%;99%;1 Robstown;Partly sunny;62;46;NNE;12;73%;76%;2 Rockport;A morning shower;58;49;N;15;85%;87%;1 Rocksprings;Very cold with rain;39;29;NE;10;89%;98%;1 San Angelo;Some glaze;30;23;NE;11;88%;94%;1 San Antonio;Rain and drizzle;43;35;NNE;12;94%;99%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Rain and drizzle;43;34;NNE;12;93%;99%;1 San Marcos;Rain, some ice early;38;34;N;15;95%;99%;1 Seminole;Some glaze;27;22;E;8;80%;73%;1 Sherman-Denison;Icy spots, very cold;31;28;NNE;10;79%;93%;1 Snyder;Some glaze;24;20;NE;11;85%;94%;1 Sonora;A little ice, cloudy;33;27;NE;12;93%;97%;1 Stephenville;Icy spots, colder;31;25;N;10;87%;99%;1 Sulphur Springs;Rain, some ice early;34;29;NE;8;92%;99%;1 Sweetwater;Some glaze;26;21;NE;12;84%;94%;1 Temple;A bit of ice;35;28;N;14;92%;99%;1 Terrell;Rain and ice;33;27;NNE;10;88%;98%;1 Tyler;Cold with rain;40;33;NNE;9;91%;98%;1 Uvalde;Rain and drizzle;47;39;NNE;7;92%;99%;1 Vernon;Some glaze;28;24;ESE;11;71%;98%;1 Victoria;Cloudy;56;39;N;14;75%;82%;1 Waco;A bit of ice;37;28;N;12;89%;99%;1 Weslaco;Not as warm;74;56;NNW;11;59%;71%;2 Wharton;A couple of showers;57;41;N;12;80%;86%;1 Wichita Falls;Some glaze;26;23;NNE;12;68%;97%;1 Wink;Cloudy and very cold;31;25;E;11;78%;44%;1 Zapata;Rather cloudy;66;44;N;8;69%;72%;1