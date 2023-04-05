TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

327 AM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

327 AM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

327 AM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

327 AM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

327 AM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

327 AM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

327 AM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler

with highs around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

327 AM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

