TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ 180 FPUS54 KEPZ 101103 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023 TXZ418-110115- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning. Windy, cooler with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ419-110115- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Very windy and cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ420-110115- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Very windy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ423-110115- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ421-110115- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ422-110115- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ424-110115- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Very windy with highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$