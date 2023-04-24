TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

_____

723 FPUS54 KBRO 240928

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

TXZ253-241715-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ255-241715-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ355-241715-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ455-241715-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-241715-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-241715-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ354-241715-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-241715-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-241715-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ250-241715-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ353-241715-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ251-241715-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ351-241715-

Coastal Kenedy-

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ454-241715-

Willacy Island-

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ451-241715-

Kenedy Island-

428 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

