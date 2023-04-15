TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023

_____

864 FPUS54 KBRO 150856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

TXZ253-151600-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ255-151600-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ355-151600-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ455-151600-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-151600-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-151600-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ354-151600-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-151600-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ249-151600-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ250-151600-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-151600-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ251-151600-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs

around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-151600-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ454-151600-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ451-151600-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather