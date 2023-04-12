TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

_____

824 FPUS54 KBRO 120856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

TXZ253-121600-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-121600-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ355-121600-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ455-121600-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-121600-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-121600-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ354-121600-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ248-121600-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-121600-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-121600-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-121600-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-121600-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-121600-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ454-121600-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ451-121600-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather