TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 27, 2023

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers,

mainly in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then numerous

showers this afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then numerous

showers this afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature around

70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers, breezy, cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers,

mainly in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers,

mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then numerous

showers this afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Scattered thunderstorms.

Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the

evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with

scattered showers. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Scattered thunderstorms.

Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the

evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Willacy Island-

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms. Scattered showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 80.

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Numerous showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the

evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 80.

