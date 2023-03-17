TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023

768 FPUS54 KBRO 170856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

TXZ253-171600-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ255-171600-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy, cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ355-171600-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Windy, cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ455-171600-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Very windy with highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ252-171600-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ254-171600-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs around 70. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ354-171600-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Windy, cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ248-171600-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ249-171600-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ250-171600-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ353-171600-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Wind chill values in the upper 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ251-171600-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ351-171600-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this

morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ454-171600-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Very windy with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ451-171600-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Very windy and

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Windy with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

