191 FPUS54 KEWX 250709

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

TXZ192-252015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers, thunderstorms with

patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ205-252015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers, thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ183-252015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ220-252015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ187-252015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ193-252015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-252015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers, thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ172-252015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers, thunderstorms with

patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ208-252015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers, thunderstorms with

patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ206-252015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers, thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ224-252015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-252015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ184-252015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ209-252015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ219-252015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle this morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ188-252015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ223-252015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ207-252015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers, thunderstorms with

patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-252015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers, thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ222-252015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ189-252015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers, thunderstorms with patchy drizzle this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ186-252015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ202-252015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ225-252015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-252015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ171-252015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ217-252015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ204-252015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ185-252015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ203-252015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ173-252015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ221-252015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ218-252015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

209 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

