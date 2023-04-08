TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

395 FPUS54 KEWX 080721

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

TXZ192-082030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-082030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-082030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-082030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-082030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-082030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-082030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-082030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-082030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-082030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-082030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-082030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-082030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ209-082030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ219-082030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-082030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ223-082030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-082030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-082030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ222-082030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-082030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ186-082030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ202-082030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-082030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-082030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-082030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ217-082030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-082030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-082030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-082030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-082030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-082030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-082030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

221 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

