TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 19, 2023

902 FPUS54 KEWX 200748

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

TXZ192-202100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-202100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-202100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ220-202100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a slight chance of drizzle. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-202100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising

into the mid 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. More humid with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-202100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ190-202100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into

the mid 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ172-202100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ208-202100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-202100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. More humid with highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-202100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-202100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-202100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-202100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ219-202100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a slight chance of drizzle. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-202100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 50.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs around

70. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-202100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-202100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-202100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into

the mid 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

More humid with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ222-202100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-202100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising

into the mid 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ186-202100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-202100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-202100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-202100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-202100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ217-202100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-202100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-202100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening,

then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into

the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-202100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening,

then patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid

50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-202100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

More humid with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ221-202100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of drizzle in the evening, then patchy drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool.

More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ218-202100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

248 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

