TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023

_____

904 FPUS54 KEWX 190708

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

TXZ192-192015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ205-192015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. More humid with highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-192015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows around

50.

$$

TXZ220-192015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-192015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ193-192015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ190-192015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ172-192015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ208-192015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ206-192015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-192015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-192015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-192015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising

to around 50 after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ209-192015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ219-192015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ188-192015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy and not as cool with lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-192015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-192015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. More humid with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-192015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ222-192015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-192015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around

50 after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ186-192015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising

to around 50 after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-192015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-192015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ194-192015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-192015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ217-192015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-192015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. More humid with highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-192015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower

50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-192015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-192015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ221-192015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-192015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

208 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather