TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

_____

501 FPUS54 KEWX 020750

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

TXZ192-022100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-022100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ183-022100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Very windy with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-022100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-022100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Very windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-022100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-022100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Very

windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-022100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-022100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-022100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy

and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-022100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-022100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 80. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ184-022100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very windy

and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ209-022100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-022100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, increasing

to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Very

windy and cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-022100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Very

windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ223-022100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

$$

TXZ207-022100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ191-022100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ222-022100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-022100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Very

windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-022100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-022100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very windy

and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-022100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-022100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-022100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Very

windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ217-022100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-022100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Very windy and much cooler. Less

humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-022100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ203-022100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Very

windy and cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

$$

TXZ173-022100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ221-022100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ218-022100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

150 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Windy with highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to

south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather