TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023
TXZ192-302200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers, freezing rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ205-302200- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ183-302200- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ220-302200- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ187-302200- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers, freezing rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain in the evening, then rain showers, freezing rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ193-302200- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ190-302200- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of freezing rain and rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ172-302200- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 16. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain, rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 17. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with pockets of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain and rain showers after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ208-302200- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ206-302200- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ224-302200- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ228-302200- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ184-302200- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain, mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ209-302200- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ219-302200- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ188-302200- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of rain showers this morning. Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Much colder. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 16. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 17. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ223-302200- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ207-302200- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ191-302200- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers, freezing rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ222-302200- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ189-302200- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers, freezing rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ186-302200- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain, rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ202-302200- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ225-302200- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ194-302200- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ171-302200- Llano- Including the city of Llano 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain this morning, then a chance of freezing rain and rain showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and rain showers after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain, rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, freezing rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then freezing rain and rain showers after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Rain showers. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ217-302200- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ204-302200- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ185-302200- Real- Including the city of Leakey 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers, freezing rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ203-302200- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening, then rain showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with rain showers likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ173-302200- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 17. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain showers. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers, freezing rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ221-302200- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ218-302200- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 300 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$