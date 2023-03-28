TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 27, 2023

_____

481 FPUS54 KAMA 280756

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

TXZ012-017-290000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Areas of

blowing dust through the day. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ317-290000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ001-006-290000-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 40s.

$$

TXZ002-290000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Windy. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ007-290000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Areas of

blowing dust through the day. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ003-290000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ008-290000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Windy. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

$$

TXZ004-290000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Windy. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ009-290000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Areas of

blowing dust through the day. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

$$

TXZ005-290000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

through the night, then patchy blowing dust in the morning. Areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ010-290000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

$$

TXZ011-290000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Areas of

blowing dust through the day. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ016-290000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Areas of

blowing dust through the day. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ013-290000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around

80. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-290000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust.

Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ014-290000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Windy. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ019-290000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ015-290000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Windy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ020-290000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

255 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

blowing dust. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

