TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ 034 FPUS54 KAMA 090806 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 TXZ012-017-100100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ317-100100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then cloudy with snow showers likely and a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ001-006-100100- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. A slight chance of snow showers late. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Brisk. Lows around 13. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ002-100100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Brisk. Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ007-100100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Brisk. Lows around 16. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ003-100100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Brisk. Lows around 16. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ008-100100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Brisk. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ004-100100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Brisk. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ009-100100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ005-100100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ010-100100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Clear, then becoming partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ011-100100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ016-100100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Clear late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ013-100100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ018-100100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ014-100100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ019-100100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ015-100100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Brisk. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ020-100100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 205 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$