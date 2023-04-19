The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Warmth will build from the Mississippi Valley to the middle

Atlantic and southern Atlantic coasts today. Meanwhile, some

chilly air will linger in New England with some rain and

snow shower activity across the north. A potent storm will

affect the middle of the nation. Rain will soak the Upper

Midwest and has the potential to add significantly to the

flooding situation that began last week. New surges of water

may soon reach area streams and rivers. Severe thunderstorms

are forecast to ramp up from southern parts of Wisconsin and

Minnesota to perhaps as far south as northern Texas. Hail,

high winds and a few tornadoes will be the main severe

weather threats. In the West, a large mass of chilly air

will bring rain and snow showers to near the Pacific coast

and heavy snow to parts of Montana.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 93 at Sweetwater, TX

National Low Tuesday 9 at Crane Lake, MN

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather