The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 17, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Rain will stretch along a strong cold front from New England

to the central and western Gulf coast today. Temperatures

will surge to mild levels ahead of the front. A few of the

storms are likely to be severe along the central Gulf coast

region. Much colder air will pour southward and eastward

over the Central states. Snow will diminish to flurries near

the central and western Great Lakes, but locally heavy snow

squalls may develop later on. A cold rain will fall on parts

of South Texas, and an unseasonably cold weekend with spotty

snow for the Big Bend area of the state is in store. Most

areas from the Plains to the Pacific coast can expect a dry

and sunny day. A couple of patches of snow will affect New

Mexico and the Dakotas. A new storm loaded with moisture is

forecast to approach California early next week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 96 at Zapata, TX

National Low Thursday -13 at Lake Yellowstone, WY

