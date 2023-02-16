The Nation's Weather for Thursday, February 16, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Record-challenging warmth will hold on over much of the

eastern third of the nation as cold air expands from the

West to the Central states. Near the boundary between the

warm and cold air, a storm will travel across the Midwest. A

stripe of heavy snow is forecast to fall from parts of Iowa

and northern Missouri to central and northern Michigan. Rain

will fall south of the storm track. However, there will be a

risk of severe thunderstorms from near the shores of Lake

Erie on south to the central Gulf coast. Storms with high

wind gusts and flash flooding will be the main threats, but

a small number of the storms may produce tornadoes as an

added risk to lives and property. A progressively colder

weather pattern will follow the storm over the northern

third to half of the nation into next week and beyond.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 96 at Cotulla, TX

National Low Wednesday -22 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

