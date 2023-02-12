The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 12, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Unsettled weather will spread northward today as a feature

travels off the coast of the Carolinas. Rain could be heavy

at times early along the North Carolina coast before

tapering to showers. In some of the higher elevations of

West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, snow

and areas of freezing rain will be possible. This storm will

also bring gusty winds at times, particularly near coastal

locations. Otherwise, milder conditions will spread from the

southern Plains into parts of the Midwest. The chill will

also fade a bit through interior New England. Elsewhere, the

vast majority of the nation will be dry, with the best

chances for any precipitation confined to parts of Southern

California and Washington state.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Saturday -21 at Williams Fork Dam, CO

