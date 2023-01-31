The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A series of storms will move from southwest to northeast along a stalled front from coastal Texas to the Carolinas today through Thursday. On the northwestern fringe of the precipitation zone, where the air is just cold enough, freezing rain and sleet will lead to dangerous travel conditions from central Texas to portions of Kentucky and Tennessee. Where mostly freezing rain develops, a buildup of ice on trees and utility lines may lead to power outages. Rain will fall farther to the south and east of the ice. A separate storm is forecast to bring mountain snow and valley rain to the interior Southwest. Chilly air will promote snow showers around the Great Lakes. Frigid air over northern Canada is forecast to reach the Northeast on Friday. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 88 at Immokalee, FL National Low Monday -47 at Lucerne, WY _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather