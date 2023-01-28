The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 28, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a series of Alberta clipper storms race eastward over the northern third of the nation, areas of snow and flurries associated with the storms will affect the northern tier of the Northeast, parts of the Great Lakes and the northern Rockies today. Enough snow can fall on parts of the Upper Midwest and northern Rockies to slow travel. Arctic air will begin to push southward between the storms and more so later this weekend over the North Central states. Rain showers will affect coastal areas of Washington and Oregon as a storm prepares to drop southward along the Pacific coast. Meanwhile, rain will gather over portions of eastern Texas, Arkansas and southern Oklahoma as a moist flow from the Gulf of Mexico resumes. Mild air will hold over the Southeast. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 73 at Marathon, FL National Low Friday -16 at Angel Fire, NM _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather